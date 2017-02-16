Red Bank Library Programs for March 2017

RED BANK, NJ - 2017 marks our 80th anniversary as the Eisner Memorial Library, and we will be celebrating all year long with a variety of programming for adults, children and families. Check out the calendar on our website for our monthly offerings and look for an 80th Anniversary calendar highlighting a few special events including May 20th when we will celebrate the Grand Re-opening of our Local History Room with a special reception.

NEW SERVICE

Text notifications are now available! Library patrons now have the opportunity to receive text notifications for available holds, overdues, and/or bills. Just sign up at the Circulation Desk or in the Children’s Room. Or do it yourself through “My Account” on our website at www.redbanklibrary.org . Individual patrons may choose to opt-in for any or all of the text alerts we currently send for Holds, Overdues, and Bills.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Eat Healthy-Be Active Workshop Series for Spanish-Speakers

Beginning in March, if you are a Spanish-speaker interested in good food and healthy living for yourself and family, please join us for our 8-week Eat Healthy-Be Active series on Monday afternoons from 1 -2 pm. The first program begins March 6, and runs March 13, 20 and 27 through April 3, 10, 17 and 24. The eight programs include: Enjoy Healthy Food That Tastes Great; Quick Healthy Meals & Snacks (participants will make smoothies); Eating Healthy on a Budget; Cooking Class (with a possible field trip to a local restaurant to prepare food); Tips for Losing Weight; Making Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle; finishing up with 2 programs on Physical Activity. After completing all eight programs, participants will receive a free $25.00 gift certificate to spend at Shop Rite, plus other prizes and surprises! The NJ Department of Health and the Office of Minority and Multi-Cultural Health sponsor this program. To register call 732-842-0690 ext 121. Ask for Maria.

On Saturday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. please join us when local resident and President of the Red Bank Public Library Board of Trustees, Jim Whyte, will present his 3rd Annual “Bagpipes, Kilts and More!” program at the Library. Jim has been a member of the Pipes and Drums of the Atlantic Watch for almost two decades. He will bring his instrument, perform some songs and explain the traditions. There will be special refreshments as well. “Bagpipes, Kilts and More! is FREE but registration is requested. The whole family will enjoy this program!

1st Annual NJ Makers Day at the Red Bank Public Library! Saturday, March 25 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Stop in to our All-Day Maker Open House featuring hands-on activities for all ages. Maker Stations will be set up throughout the Library. Stop in and try our Button Maker, Silhouette Maker, Laminating Machine, Sewing Machine, and electric typewriters. Get crafty with knitting and yarn arts and other simple projects, too! No registration is required. All ages are welcome! Also on this date, the Library will also introduce our new collection of Wilton Novelty Cake Pans for circulation so you can make amazing edible creations at home!

The Let’s Talk About Race discussion series continues on Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 7 p.m. Join us for this special program when we turn the conversation to “Women in the Workplace” as we celebrate Women’s History Month.

Let’s Talk About Race is a continuing series at the Red Bank Public Library which encourages participants to explore issues of race, gender, and culture in the context of literary works and the social mores of cultural identity and class. Mixed media presentations and guest speakers support the themes of the discussions. An open and honest dialogue is encouraged. The previous sessions have generated enlightening and informative exchanges, and this one promises the same. Registration is requested. Please contact the Library at 732-842-0690 or visit the Reference Desk to register for this free program.

ADULT PROGRAMS

The next meeting of the Artists’ Workshop at the Red Bank Public Library is Thursday, March 2 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Artists seeking inspiration, motivation, and time to devote to their work are invited to attend on the first Thursday of each month. Red Bank artist Joe Bergholm is the Workshop’s Artist-in-Residence and consults with the artists as a group, as well as individually. He offers suggestions for subjects as well as guidance in principles of art such as color, composition, and the selection and use of materials. The “Artists’ Workshop” is free and no registration is required. Participants should bring their own drawing and painting materials, although oils are not permitted because of ventilation concerns. The program is supported by a generous contribution from the Friends of the Red Bank Public Library.

English as a Second Language classes for adults 18 and over are conducted by the Literacy Volunteers of Monmouth County at the Red Bank Public Library from September through June. The class meets weekly on Thursday evenings at 6:45 p.m. New participants are always welcome. Please contact the Literacy Volunteers of Monmouth County at 732-571-0209 or visit their website at www.lvmonmouthnj.org for more details. You can also find information about volunteer tutor training classes, and English conversation classes throughout Monmouth County.

Free one-hour, one-on-one Computer Tutor classes are available at the Red Bank Public on Friday afternoons from 2:00-4:00 p.m. On Saturdays, ½-hour sessions are available beginning at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. Learn computer and internet basics from our knowledgeable and patient volunteers. Please call or visit the Reference Desk to register.

The Red Bank Public Library will be hosting an Introduction to Computers class taught by our computer tutors. Participants will learn about the different parts of a computer and how to navigate the Windows operating system using the Start menu and taskbar. The class will take place on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the Eisner Room. Registration is required. Call us at (732) 842-0690 ext. 111 or visit our Reference Desk to sign up.

The Red Bank Public Library hosts an adult book discussion group, Readin’ on the River, on the third Wednesday of each month from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Eisner Room. The group’s next meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 15at which time they will discuss The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer. For details about this month’s book, contact the Library at 732-842-0690.

The Red Bank Public Library welcomes The River Read Reading Series to the Library. The series is dedicated to bringing original poetry and other literary genres to Red Bank residents and visitors. All are welcome to come and listen to featured readers and participate in the Open-Mic sessions. Come to listen—come to share. The group meets on the second Saturday of each month at the Library from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The next event will take place on March 11 and will feature Gabe Barabas: Poetry in translation. On Saturday, April 8 we will host a Poetry Workshop with Lauren Schmidt. Pre-registration required since space is limited. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve your place.

The Red Bank Public Library offers free weekly one-hour Yoga for Adults with yoga instructor Jeanette Sealy on Fridays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The class is appropriate for all levels of yoga experience. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is not required. Participants attend on a first come, first served basis up to twenty people.

Yarn Arts is a group of like-minded crafters who knit and crochet. They meet and work on their own projects on the first and third Thursday of each month. On March 2, the group will meet from 7:00-8:00 p.m. and on March 16, they will meet from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join, whether experienced or novice. This program is free and no registration is required. Contact the Library for more information at 732-842-0690 x 111.

Looking to pick up some great books at a great price? Save the date for the first consecutive Tuesday and Wednesday of every month when our Book Sale Room holds a $5.00 Bag Sale. We provide the bags – you fill them with books, CDs, and DVDs! Or purchase a Friends of the Red Bank Public Library canvas tote bag for $10 and fill it for free. Inquire at the Circulation Desk for more information.

The Red Bank Senior Center, in cooperation with the Red Bank Public Library, hosts a Book Discussion Group on the last Monday of each month at the Senior Center at 1:00 p.m., except in December. Borough residents age 60 and over may join the Center and participate in this or any of its other great programs.

The Friends of the Red Bank Public Library hold their monthly meeting every second Thursday starting at 7:00 p.m. The next Friends meeting will be March 9. All are invited to attend.

You can support the Friends when you shop Amazon online. Just log on to Smile.Amazon.com, and Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the Friends of the Red Bank Public Library. Just click the button and start shopping.

Displays: The Red Bank Public Library is proud to exhibit the work of local artists. When you enter the Library, please be sure to check out the new photography display behind the Circulation Desk by Barbara Withers. Barbara’s life-long interest in photography started when her father gave her a Brownie Kodak camera. With the opportunity to travel in recent years, she has focused on wildlife photography and landscapes in Antarctica, Alaska, Costa Rica, Galapagos, and Iceland. Moving from New York City to Red Bank in 2013, she also has enjoyed walking and photographing in local parks. She has exhibited at Deep Cut Gardens, the Art Alliance of Monmouth Country, and the art gallery at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor.

Please also check out our display cases throughout the Library as well. In March, we focus on women as we celebrate National Women’s History Month, as well as National Craft Month. In addition, do not miss our bagpipe display which includes pipes, drums, and highland dress!

CHILDREN & TEEN’S SPECIAL PROGRAMS:

IDITAROD Event: Adventure… Perseverance… Dedication… a love of dogs… the Iditarod has it all! Join us on Saturday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the start of the “Greatest Race”, the 1,049 mile Iditarod Sled Dog Race across Alaska. Learn about the history of the race and what it takes to participate in this incredible event. We’ll watch video footage from past races, learn what the mushers and dogs have to do to get ready for the competition, and make predictions for this year’s top finishers. Enjoy an Iditarod-themed snack and a craft, too. All Ages Welcome. Registration recommended online, http://tinyurl.com/IditarodEventRBPL

Meet up with friends for our free Gymboree Library Play Date on Tuesday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Gymboree Play & Music of Red Bank will lead you and your little one(s) in a session of play and learning through fun, age-appropriate games and activities. For children ages 0-5 yrs accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program is FREE. Space is limited, and registration is required. Contact the Children's Room at 732-842-0690 x115 to sign up today.

CHILDREN & TEEN’S ONGOING PROGRAMS

The Children’s Room offers free drop-in Story Times for young children with a caregiver every Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Join us for fun stories, musical activities, and a related craft.

NEW! Game On @ the Library, Thursdays from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tween/Teen-friendly games set up for play on a drop-in basis. Chess & Checkers, Scrabble, Battleship, card games and more! Follow us on twitter @redbanklibrary and @redbankpl on Instagram to find out when we have a featured board or video game set up. The program is free. Registration is not required.

On the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month join our Anime Club at 4:30 p.m. If anime is your passion, meet up with other fans to watch a program and have a snack. Paint, draw and learn about Japanese culture, too! For ages 10 and up. Registration is suggested.

Saturday is Game Day in the Children’s Room. Drop in every Saturday any time between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for family board games, coloring sheets, and a special make ‘n take craft!

Hang out with friends at Movie Time when we will watch a fun family film and enjoy a snack. Movie Time is held on the 4th Thursday of the month at 6:00 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. For ages 5 and up. No registration is required.

___________________________________________________________________________

LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Thursday 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Friday 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The Red Bank Public Library is located at 84 West Front Street in Red Bank. For additional information about these and other free programs please stop by in person, visit our website at www.redbanklibrary.org, call us at 732-842-0690, or check out our Facebook page. You can also receive timely and helpful news, messages, and alerts from the Library and other Red Bank Borough departments by signing up at the Borough’s website www.redbanknj.org.