AH First Presbyterian Sermon: Perfect Love

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Rev. Paul F. Rack will preach that Jesus teaches non-violence and non-retribution, even to the point of loving and blessing enemies, during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service at the First Presbyterian Church.

All area residents are invited to attend.

The pastor's sermon, entitled "Perfect Love" and is based on Matthew 5:38-48.

"Of everything Jesus ever said, this teaching is the most categorically ignored," Rack says. "Yet it is absolutely central and imperative to what he is about, and who God is. And we fall consistently and enthusiastically into hating and fearing our enemies, and using violence against violence.

"Jesus forgives his killers in the act of murdering him. How do we get to this kind of perfection? How do we let go of our hate, fear, and anger and emerge into the life Jesus gives us?” the pastor asks as he prepares to tackle the subject on Sunday.

Elder Barbara E. Stone is scheduled to serve as liturgist.

The David Nunez-directed adult choir will perform during the service in the 127-year-old church at Third and East Highland avenues.

Child care is available during the service.

Area residents are also invited to attend the pastor's weekly "Bible by the Bay" Bible Study at 11 a.m. every Tuesday at Sissy's Restaurant in the municipal marina.