Police Seek Witnesses to Accident at Rte 36 and Grand Avenue

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is seeking witnesses to a motor vehicle accident which occured on January 15, 2017 at 8:18 A.M. at the intersection of Highway # 36 and Grand Avenue.

Please contact Sergeant Harry Murtha or Patrolman Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.