8th Annual Beef and Brew in Highlands

HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Highlands Business Partnership will be hosting the 8th Annual Beef & Brew fundraiser on Sunday, January 29th, from 3 to 7pm at Windansea, 56 Shrewsbury Avenue.

Tickets are $30, or $25 for three or more tickets, and include a buffet dinner of Irish favorites such as Corned Beef, Potatoes and Cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie and 2 beer tickets! Vegetarian menu available.

The Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017 Grand Marshal, Ken Braswell, ShoreGrafx, will be presented with his sash. In celebration of Bahrs Restaurant 100 year milestone, Jay and Ray Cosgrove will be named Honorary Grand Marshals. There will be Pipe & Drum bands, Irish step dancers and a gift auction with amazing prizes.

The Highlands Business Partnership is a non-profit commercial alliance dedicated to fostering economic growth and the continued revitalization of Highlands. All proceeds benefit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. For additional information on the Beef & Brew and to purchase tickets online, visit www.highlandsnj.com or call (732) 291-4713.