County Wraps Up Traffic Improvements at Asbury Avenue at Fox Chase Drive

New year, new signal

TINTON FALLS, NJ – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Monmouth County Freeholders Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Serena DiMaso activated a new traffic signal at the busy intersection of Asbury Avenue (County Route 16) and Fox Chase Drive and Cannonball Drive.

“Monmouth County’s first traffic improvement for 2017 is the activation of the traffic signal on Asbury Avenue at Fox Chase and Cannonball Drive,” said Freeholder Arnone. “The signal will improve overall safety for motorists and pedestrians while allowing for better traffic flow and operational efficiency at the intersection. We appreciate the support and patience of local residents and the Tinton Falls officials as we worked to improve public safety in the area.”

The newly completed project involved the installation of a fully-actuated traffic signal and the addition of pedestrian crossing signals. Upgraded signing and pavement markings, minor roadway widening and ADA compatible sidewalk and crosswalks were also installed.

“Residents of the Fox Chase development and the volunteers of the Wayside Fire Company will now have an easier time negotiating the Asbury Avenue intersection because of these welcome upgrades and the improved traffic flow,” Freeholder DiMaso said. “This is an LED traffic light that costs less to operate and is eco-friendly. The set-up also has an eight hour battery back-up that will keep the intersection operational in the event of a power outage.”

The Asbury Avenue/Fox Chase Drive project continues the County’s safety enhancements along the Asbury Avenue corridor in Tinton Falls. An earlier project improved drainage and line of sight along Asbury Avenue at Essex Road and Pine Street.

The contractor for this project was Vision Construction Group Inc. based in Edison, NJ. The cost of construction is approximately $640,000 that was funded by the County of Monmouth.