Atlantic Highlands Makes Official Appointments for 2017

photo: Stephen Boracchia takes the oath of office administered by GOP Municipal Chairwoman Jane Frotton.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands governing body convened January 1st at noon to swear in new council members and vote on resolutions and appointments for 2017.
Newly elected Councilman, Stephen Boracchia took the oath of office administered by GOP Municipal Chairwoman Jane Frotton. Councilman F. Louis Fligor was sworn in to his 7th term as councilman by former Mayor Frederick Rast, III. Both men will serve a three year term.
photo: Councilman F. Louis Fligor was sworn in by former Mayor Frederick Rast, III.
The first action by the new council was to certify and accept the election results from the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department for the offices of Chief, Dep. Chief and Captain.
Brian Sheehan - Chief
Martin Hawley, Jr. - Deputy Chief
Captain Paul Murphy
The council was split 4-2 on the vote for Roy Dellosso as Council President; Republican councilmen Peter Doyle and John Archibald voting no.
The council votes were unanimous for the following offices:
Municipal Attorney - Bernard M Reilly
Municipal Auditor - Andrew J. Sabine of the firm Fallon and Larsen
Bond Counsel - Anthony J. Pannella or the law firm, Wilentz, Goldman, Spitzer
Public Defender - Henry Wolff III
Code Enforcement Officer Richard Rast
Mayor Rhonda Le Grice cast the tie-breaking vote in the appointment of Chief Municipal Prosecutor and Prosecutor. The council was split 3-3 with F. Louis Fligor joining Democrats Roy Dellosso and Chuck Lero and Mayor LeGrice to appoint James Butler as Chief Municipal Prosecutor and Patrick Healy as Prosecutor.
The following are appointments and assignment of duties for municipal officials:
Animal Control Officer - Kerry Gowen
Clean Communities Development Coordinator - Adam Hubeny
Community Development Coordinator - Adam Hubeny
Alternate - Dwayne M. Harris
Grants Coordinator - Adam Hubeny
JIF Insurance Commissioner - Adam Hubeny
JIF Safety Coordinator - Capt. David Rossbach
Public Agency Compliance Officer [PACO] - Adam Hubeny
Certified Recycling Coordinator - Adam Hubeny
Searcher:
for Municipal Improvements - Dwayne M. Harris
for Municipal Taxes - Debra Hough
Special Police Officer Class I - Paul Eremus III
Nicholas Rybakowski
Ryan Duncan
Special Police Officer Class II - Todd Gardiner
Zoning Officer - Michelle Clark
Police Physician - Dr. Srinivasa Movva
APPOINTMENTS-AUTHORITY, BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, COMMITTEES
HARBOR COMMISSION: -
COUNCIL REPRESENTATIVES - 1 year, ending 12/31/2017
Stephen Boracchia
John Archibald
REGULAR MEMBER[S] – 5 years, ending 12/31/2021
Curtis Sawyer
RENT LEVELING BOARD:
REGULAR MEMBER[S] - 3 years, ending 12/31/2019
Paula Woods
SENIOR CITIZEN COMMITTEE
REGULAR MEMBERS: 1 year, ending 12/31/2017
Brenda Hodgkiss Richard Nelson
Vera Jones Dolores Vasto
FIRE MARSHALL:
DEPUTY- 2 years, ending 12/31/2018
Stephanie Hawley
Paul Murphy
FIRE Dept. Squad One Unit [Fire Police] – 5 years ending 12/21/2021
Jeffrey Dellomo Nicholas Gigglio James O’Connor
Kyle Weimer Steve Adams Sara Weimer
014-2017 - APPOINTMENTS-AUTHORITY, BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, COMMITTEES
Erin Gaynor Frederick J. Rast, III
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS
DEPUTY COORDINATORS - 3 years, ending 12/31/2019
Richard White Lou Fligor
SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM ADVISORY COMMITTEE - 1 year, ending 12/31/2017
Adam Hubeny – Borough Employee
Michelle Clark - Citizen Participant
James Krauss - Environmental Commission Rep.
Helen Marchetti - Harbor Commission Rep.
TBD - Shade Tree Commission
RECREATION COMMITTEE - 3 year, ending 12/31/2019
Laura Murray Teri Payne
Tracy Lynn Tomasso
Student Representatives:
Kamryn Hubeny
Emma Curry
MAYORAL APPOINTMENTS
These appointments are the sole discretion of the Mayor and do not require Council approval.
ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: N.J.S.A. 40:56A-1
REGULAR MEMBERS: - 3 years ending 12/31/19
Larry Goldberg
Jane Austin
ALTERNATE #1 – 2 years ending 12/31/2018
Paula Woods
SHADE TREE COMMISSION: N.J.S.A. 40:64-1
REGULAR MEMBER – 5 year ending 12/31/21
Fred Callis
ALTERNATE MEMBER #2 – 2 years ending 12/31/18
Jason Hughes
PLANNING BOARD N.J.S.A. 40:55D-23
Class I MEMBER: - 1 year, ending 12/31/17
Lou Illiano [Mayor’s Designee]
Class II MEMBER - 1 year, ending 12/31/17
Martin Hawley Sr.
Class III MEMBER [Governing Body Member] – 1 year, ending 12/31/17
Louis Fligor
CLASS IV MEMBERS - 4 years, ending 12/31/20
James Neff
Richard Colangelo
Joseph Caccamo
ALTERNATE #1 – Douglas Pepe - 2 years, ending 12/31/18
ALTERNATE #4 –Brian Dougherty - 2 years, ending 12/31/18
Mayoral Committees:
Atlantic Highlands Beautification and Public Relations Committee
Kimberly Spatola Caroline Northrup
Mary Wall Regina Hawley-Keelen
Edward Cetron Cindy Fligor
Andrew Hull Michele Rast
Charles Hull Christine Sodon O’Connor
Council photos courtesy: Jennifer Fligor
Fire Dept. photos courtesy: Paul Murphy