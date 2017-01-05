Atlantic Highlands Makes Official Appointments for 2017





photo: Stephen Boracchia takes the oath of office administered by GOP Municipal Chairwoman Jane Frotton.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands governing body convened January 1st at noon to swear in new council members and vote on resolutions and appointments for 2017.

Newly elected Councilman, Stephen Boracchia took the oath of office administered by GOP Municipal Chairwoman Jane Frotton. Councilman F. Louis Fligor was sworn in to his 7th term as councilman by former Mayor Frederick Rast, III. Both men will serve a three year term.

photo: Councilman F. Louis Fligor was sworn in by former Mayor Frederick Rast, III.

The first action by the new council was to certify and accept the election results from the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department for the offices of Chief, Dep. Chief and Captain.

Brian Sheehan - Chief



Martin Hawley, Jr. - Deputy Chief



Captain Paul Murphy

The council was split 4-2 on the vote for Roy Dellosso as Council President; Republican councilmen Peter Doyle and John Archibald voting no.

The council votes were unanimous for the following offices:

Municipal Attorney - Bernard M Reilly

Municipal Auditor - Andrew J. Sabine of the firm Fallon and Larsen

Bond Counsel - Anthony J. Pannella or the law firm, Wilentz, Goldman, Spitzer

Public Defender - Henry Wolff III

Code Enforcement Officer Richard Rast

Mayor Rhonda Le Grice cast the tie-breaking vote in the appointment of Chief Municipal Prosecutor and Prosecutor. The council was split 3-3 with F. Louis Fligor joining Democrats Roy Dellosso and Chuck Lero and Mayor LeGrice to appoint James Butler as Chief Municipal Prosecutor and Patrick Healy as Prosecutor.

The following are appointments and assignment of duties for municipal officials:

Animal Control Officer - Kerry Gowen

Clean Communities Development Coordinator - Adam Hubeny

Community Development Coordinator - Adam Hubeny

Alternate - Dwayne M. Harris

Grants Coordinator - Adam Hubeny

JIF Insurance Commissioner - Adam Hubeny

JIF Safety Coordinator - Capt. David Rossbach

Public Agency Compliance Officer [PACO] - Adam Hubeny

Certified Recycling Coordinator - Adam Hubeny

Searcher:

for Municipal Improvements - Dwayne M. Harris

for Municipal Taxes - Debra Hough

Special Police Officer Class I - Paul Eremus III

Nicholas Rybakowski

Ryan Duncan

Special Police Officer Class II - Todd Gardiner

Zoning Officer - Michelle Clark

Police Physician - Dr. Srinivasa Movva



APPOINTMENTS-AUTHORITY, BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, COMMITTEES

HARBOR COMMISSION: -

COUNCIL REPRESENTATIVES - 1 year, ending 12/31/2017

Stephen Boracchia

John Archibald

REGULAR MEMBER[S] – 5 years, ending 12/31/2021

Curtis Sawyer

RENT LEVELING BOARD:

REGULAR MEMBER[S] - 3 years, ending 12/31/2019

Paula Woods

SENIOR CITIZEN COMMITTEE

REGULAR MEMBERS: 1 year, ending 12/31/2017

Brenda Hodgkiss Richard Nelson

Vera Jones Dolores Vasto

FIRE MARSHALL:

DEPUTY- 2 years, ending 12/31/2018

Stephanie Hawley

Paul Murphy

FIRE Dept. Squad One Unit [Fire Police] – 5 years ending 12/21/2021

Jeffrey Dellomo Nicholas Gigglio James O’Connor

Kyle Weimer Steve Adams Sara Weimer

014-2017 - APPOINTMENTS-AUTHORITY, BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, COMMITTEES

Erin Gaynor Frederick J. Rast, III

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS

DEPUTY COORDINATORS - 3 years, ending 12/31/2019

Richard White Lou Fligor

SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM ADVISORY COMMITTEE - 1 year, ending 12/31/2017

Adam Hubeny – Borough Employee

Michelle Clark - Citizen Participant

James Krauss - Environmental Commission Rep.

Helen Marchetti - Harbor Commission Rep.

TBD - Shade Tree Commission

RECREATION COMMITTEE - 3 year, ending 12/31/2019

Laura Murray Teri Payne

Tracy Lynn Tomasso

Student Representatives:

Kamryn Hubeny

Emma Curry

MAYORAL APPOINTMENTS

These appointments are the sole discretion of the Mayor and do not require Council approval.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: N.J.S.A. 40:56A-1

REGULAR MEMBERS: - 3 years ending 12/31/19

Larry Goldberg

Jane Austin

ALTERNATE #1 – 2 years ending 12/31/2018

Paula Woods

SHADE TREE COMMISSION: N.J.S.A. 40:64-1

REGULAR MEMBER – 5 year ending 12/31/21

Fred Callis

ALTERNATE MEMBER #2 – 2 years ending 12/31/18

Jason Hughes

PLANNING BOARD N.J.S.A. 40:55D-23

Class I MEMBER: - 1 year, ending 12/31/17

Lou Illiano [Mayor’s Designee]

Class II MEMBER - 1 year, ending 12/31/17

Martin Hawley Sr.

Class III MEMBER [Governing Body Member] – 1 year, ending 12/31/17

Louis Fligor

CLASS IV MEMBERS - 4 years, ending 12/31/20

James Neff

Richard Colangelo

Joseph Caccamo

ALTERNATE #1 – Douglas Pepe - 2 years, ending 12/31/18

ALTERNATE #4 –Brian Dougherty - 2 years, ending 12/31/18



Mayoral Committees:

Atlantic Highlands Beautification and Public Relations Committee

Kimberly Spatola Caroline Northrup

Mary Wall Regina Hawley-Keelen

Edward Cetron Cindy Fligor

Andrew Hull Michele Rast

Charles Hull Christine Sodon O’Connor

Council photos courtesy: Jennifer Fligor

Fire Dept. photos courtesy: Paul Murphy