Two River Little League Sign Up is Open

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Come spring time, recreation baseball and softball will be in full swing as Two River Little League (TRLL) begins its fourth season. TRLL comprises the five towns in the two river/peninsula area: Red Bank, Little Silver, Shrewsbury, Fair Haven and Rumson. Registration is open from January 1st to January 31st through each town’s Recreation Department, except for Fair Haven which is controlled by Fair Haven Baseball and Fair Haven Softball. Registration can also be accessed at www.tworiverlittleleague.com. Questions can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

2017 will be a year of transition for TRLL as it welcomes in a new executive board. The new board members are Chuck Jones (Rumson), President; Derek Fischer (Shrewsbury), Vice President; Doug Stevens (Fair Haven), Treasurer; and James Salvo (Little Silver), Secretary. The new board takes over for many of the League’s founding fathers who served as officers since its inception in 2013: Chris Kelly (Shrewsbury), President; Rafe Fernandez (Fair Haven) Vice President; Mike Ballard (Red Bank), Treasurer and Rick Brandt (Little Silver), Secretary.



TRLL has seen participation in the league grow each year since it was founded in 2013. Last year it had its first tournament champion when the 9U TRLL EAST team won the highly competitive NJ District 19 baseball tournament.

The TRLL would like to kick off the season with a fun exercise as local baseball fans are invited to determine what the stars and stitches represent in the League’s new logo! Go to our website www.tworiverlittleleague.com. for more details.

