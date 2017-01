Atlantic Highlands Fire Department Line Officers Sworn In

PHOTO: Atlantic Highlands Fire Department Chief Brian Sheehan is sworn in by Mayor Rhonda "Randi" Le Grice. photos: courtesy Paul Murphy

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Atlantic Highlands Fire Department line officers were sworn in Sunday, January 1st at Borough Hall.

PHOTO: Dep. Chief Martin Hawley, Jr.

Sworn in by Mayor Rhonda "Randi" Le Grice, were Atlantic Highlands Fire Department Chief Brian Sheehan, Dep. Chief Martin Hawley, Jr. and Captain Paul Murphy.





Fire Captain Paul Murphy is sworn in.