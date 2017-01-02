Leslie Auto Sales to Open at Former Iron Horse Location

PHOTO: Jason Leslie of Leslie Auto Sales

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Leslie Auto Sales, a car dealership specializing in high-quality, previously-owned vehicles, has opened a new location in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown at 378 State Route 36, Port Monmouth, New Jersey 07758, at the site of the former Iron Horse Motors. The telephone number is (732) 201-0617. This is the second location for the business, which is owned by local businessman Jason Leslie. In addition to offering autos for sale, Leslie Auto Sales will also provide detailing and auto repair services. A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, meet the staff, tour the facility and of course, look at the autos for sale.

Leslie, a young entrepreneur who has always loved cars and considers them his passion, is very excited about the growth of his business and expansion into Middletown, and has the greater goal of changing and enhancing the reputation of the auto industry. “My goals are very simple, to put good cars into the hands of good, hard-working people with good financing and good warranties. There is a real need for this,” Leslie noted, adding, I am not by any means your typical fast-talking, slick car dealer.”

Leslie has had a lifelong love affair with cars and has experience in many aspects of the business including stints as a mechanic and tool purveyor. He knows how to care for and to maintain cars and has also restored old cars like a 1966 Ford Mustang which has won several awards at local car shows. The dream of combining his love of cars with an efficient business model started four years ago with six cars. Leslie purchased a property at 150 Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank, and opened for business after renovating the property. The six cars moved quickly off the lot, and Leslie realized he was on to something that was lacking in the industry. The location is thriving, and Leslie has lots of repeat business from loyal customers who refer friends and family to him. “It's about giving people a chance, educating them, and helping them to build good credit and to make sound financial decisions,” Leslie emphasized, noting that one of his goals will be to create customer loyalty and preferred customer programs.

More information on Leslie Auto Sales is available by calling Jason Leslie at (732) 201-0617 or by emailing him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.