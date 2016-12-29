Structure Fire in the North Middletown Section of Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 6:03 PM on Wednesday December 28, 2016 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a “structure fire” at 451 Port Monmouth Road in the North Middletown section of the Township. The resident returning home from being out found smoke issuing from the structure in the area of the kitchen and attempted to extinguish the fire, when this attempt failed the resident went to a neighbors to get another fire extinguisher. At this point the fire had progressed past the use of a household extinguisher and 911 was notified. Upon arrival units reported heavy fire issuing from the left side and attic of the structure. The initial attack was performed with two 1¾” interior attack lines to suppress the fire. Thermal Imaging Cameras (TIC) were employed to check for extension of the fire. The aggressive attack contained the fire to primarily the kitchen, living room and attic with heat and smoke damage to the bedroom areas.

The Middletown Township Fire Department would like to remind all residents that you should call 911 immediately if you suspect that there is any kind of fire at your home or anywhere else you maybe. Fire doubles in size every 30 seconds and the minutes you save by calling 911 can be the difference between saving your house or not.

Approximately 45 members from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from East Keansburg, Port Monmouth, Belford Independent, Belford Engine, and Old Village Fire Companies, Additional support was provided from the MTFD Air Unit and Fire Police. All units on scene operated under the command of Department Chief John Gorsegner.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 6:30 PM. The last units cleared the scene at approximately 9:00 PM.

There were no injuries during the incident. Seven Emergency Medical Service workers from Leonardo First Aid Squad provided EMS support as well as rehabilitation services for the duration of the call. Lincroft First Aid was responding but their response was canceled

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.

Photos provided by Middletown Township EMS PIO.