Middletown Public Library Children’s Programming for January 2017

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The following children's programs are scheduled in January 2017 at Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road, Middletown.

**New and Special Programs**

Peer Tutoring for Grades 6-12 – Mondays at 7:00PM – This program provides free tutoring for teens in grades 6-12. Tutors are high school honor students. Subjects currently available are: Spanish, French, Science, History, and Language Arts.

Up-Cycled Art - Thursday (Jan. 5) and Monday (Jan. 23) at 4:00PM - Join us for an up-cycling craft session! Bring your imagination! We’ll supply the rest!

Ready Set Read: Movement Storytelling (K-2) Thursday (Jan. 12) at 4:00PM - No "hands in lap, lips zipped" during this story time! Participants are expected to "help tell the story" by contributing words and actions during the reading. Presented by retired teacher & volunteer Douglas Bartow.

Rubber Duckie Book Club Birthday Party – Friday (Jan. 27) at 10:00AM – Join Miss Michele as the Rubber Duckie Book Club celebrates its birthday!

ScienceStarts (Pre-K to 1st Grade) – Monday (Jan. 30) at 4:00PM - Investigate & invent with your 4-7 year old and any siblings. Families will participate in hands on science activities as well as in a storytime featuring books related to the activities.

**Drop in Programs**

Homework help, develop a skill or drop in for fun creative crafts. We offer Lapsit Storytime for prewalkers, Kids Playgroup, Simply Storytime, Math Tutoring and Reading Buddies, Lego building, and chess. There are always creative and fun crafts to do in our Discovery Zone. Visit www.mtpl.org calendar for more details on events.

**Monthly Programs**

Come join our regular monthly programs including Read to a Dog, Dress for Mess, Gymboree, and Pokemon Trading Night. Visit our calendar at www.mtpl.org for more information.