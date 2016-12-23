Did You Buy Your Tree in Atlantic Highlands?

Thank You and We Need Your Help

The Atlantic Highlands Community Events Committee would like to thank all of those who bought trees, wreaths and roping at our Tree Lot on First Avenue this year. We sold out earlier this year than ever before and appreciate all of your support.

Unfortunately, because of a malfunction with our credit card machine, those of you who used a debit or credit card will not see your purchase reflected on your statement. Your account wasn’t debited and our account wasn’t credited.

The money we raise is donated to local charities and causes and without the proceeds from this fundraiser, we wouldn’t be able to help others.

We are asking that anyone who charged their purchase contact the Atlantic Highlands Community Events Committee, at 732-291-9102. The credit card machine is working properly now and so we will be able to collect the money for your purchase. Of course, if you would rather pay by cash or check that would be perfectly fine.

Thanks very much for your continued support and Happy Holidays to All!!

Atlantic Highlands Community Events Committee