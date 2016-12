AH First Presbyterian to hold Two Holiday Services this Weekend

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS -- All area residents are invited to join the members and friends of the First Presbyterian Church for both its Nativity Eve Candlelight the service at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec.24 and its Christmas Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The David Nunez-directed adult choir will perform during each service.

In addition to this weekend's worship services, all are invited to attend the church's New Year Day hymn-sing at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.