New Book Shares Food History and Science of Cooking

Mark Vogel, a former AHHerald columnist, has compiled a cookbook, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, from 159 articles of the 400 articles, published over a 16 year span in his food & wine column of the same name. It was just published on Amazon.

Food history and science, cooking techniques, and over 250 recipes are the ingredients for Food for Thought. What does bone marrow have to do with prehistoric man’s brain development? How did the Battle of Trafalgar influence beet consumption? What are the intricacies of making a hollandaise, or homemade stock? How does an egg’s age influence how it should be cooked? What is the proper methodology for grilling? Such questions, and many more, comprise this well-researched, 159-chapter compilation of ingredients & classic dishes, and the technical know-how to master them.

Available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1661357083?pf_rd_p=ab873d20-a0ca-439b-ac45-cd78f07a84d8&pf_rd_r=8DJS17VN9099BTHAP16F

There is a book signing scheduled for Saturday April 11th 9am to 1pm, at The Book Barn, 18 Pocono Rd. Denville, NJ.