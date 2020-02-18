Exclusive Worldwide Premiere of "That's Life" at Showroom Cinema

ASBURY PARK, NJ - Hero's on the screen are often created in a very real world. Bob Cleary, a personal hero of writer and Director Sean Guess of Guess Films has based his film, “That's Life” on the challenges, Bob has faced throughout his life

During October of 1962, Bob served on the U.S.S. Intrepid during the Cuban missile crisis. Those days with his fellow seamen taught him what real heroics is about.

Fast forward a few years later, Cleary takes those lessons learned and applies them to the honorable characters he portrays on the stage and on the movie screen.

Bob's acting career began in 1976 at Brookdale Community College in the play, “A Man for All Seasons”. During the next 40 years he has honed his craft in over 35 Community theater productions in Monmouth County and has been featured in all six of Guess Films.

He has expanded his duties in film to include his own production company, LionHeart LLC. He produced “That's Life” and will be working on “Fall To Glory”, a film where Cleary will play a paralyzed football coach in the International Football League Bob, a disabled Navy Veteran was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s , “There are not many roles, were you get to act from a wheel chair.”

PHOTO: Bob Cleary

Among his credits, Cleary has served on The Garden State Film Festival Board of Directors and Brookdale Community College Alumni Board of Directors.

In March, he will appear in That's Life. A film about aging and it’s dynamics on a family, living in Central New Jersey.

A heartwarming film that is a mix of tragedy and triumph you will not want to miss That's Life, will have it's Exclusive Worldwide Premiere at the Showroom Cinema, located at 707 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance by calling 732-216-1977 or 732-610-0538 and available at eventbrite, https://tinyurl.com/wxbcheo Seating is Limited