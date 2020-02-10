Monmouth County Arts Community Recognized Statewide

Several arts organizations nominated for People’s Choice Awards

Online voting open until Feb. 20

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County’s vibrant arts community is receiving statewide recognition as several theatres, museums, galleries, performing arts camps, towns and a film festival are among the nominees in the 12th annual JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards.

“Monmouth County is home to some of the best arts organizations around and it is wonderful to see them receive this much deserved recognition,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Division of Tourism. “As a staunch supporter of our arts community, I’m proud to help promote all of their outstanding events, exhibits and performances all year long.”

Contenders in the 2020 People’s Choice Awards were nominated by their peers through the Jersey Arts Marketers network, which is comprised of hundreds of arts groups across the state.

In Monmouth County, the nominations include:

Algonquin Arts Theatre: Small Performing Arts Center (fewer than 1,000 seats)

Asbury Park, Downtown Arts District

Count Basie Center for the Arts, Large Performing Arts Center (1,000 seats or more)

Count Basie Center Performing Arts Academy, Performing Arts Camp

Garden State Film Festival, Film Festival

Monmouth Museum, Art Museum

Monmouth University Center for the Arts Pollak Gallery, Art Gallery

Monmouth University Center for the Arts Pollak Theatre, Small Performing Arts Center (fewer than 1,000 seats)

New Jersey Repertory Company, Small Theatre (fewer than 300 seats)

Red Bank, Downtown Arts District

Two River Summer Theater Camp, Performing Arts Camp

Two River Theater, Large Theatre to See a Musical (300 seats or more)

Two River Theater, Large Theatre to See a Play (300 seats or more)

Online voting began Jan. 9 and runs through Feb. 20, 2020, at www.JerseyArts.com/Vote.

JerseyArts.com is the official website of Discover Jersey Arts, a co-sponsored project of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation dedicated to increasing the awareness of and participation in the arts in New Jersey.