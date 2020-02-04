Twelve Angry Jurors on Stage in February at Brookdale’s Performing Arts Center

LINCROFT, NJ - The Performing Arts Center at Brookdale Community College presents Twelve Angry Jurors. The courtroom drama will take place on two consecutive weekends in February, beginning February 14 and running through February 22. John Bukovec, a theater professor at Brookdale, is the director.

The production is based on Reginald Rose’s Twelve Angry Men, first seen as a television special in 1954, followed by the iconic film version in 1957 starring Henry Fonda. The title has been changed to reflect the co-ed cast. Twelve Angry Men made its stage debut in 1964 in London. The play follows the tension, drama and tempers as jurors must reach a unanimous decision in weighing the fate of a 19-year-old man charged with murdering his father. The jurors initially vote 11-1 to convict, but they must persuade the lone dissenter. Uncertainties come to light as the jurors struggle to come to a decision.

Cast members include: MaryGrace Iorio (Foreman); Andrew Hobbie (Juror 2); Bob Grill (Juror 3); Alexis Ruiz (Juror 4); Sasha Serebrennkiov (Juror 5); Sean Tonne (Juror 6); Kaylin Iannone (Juror 7); Olivia Dispigna (Juror 8); Zach Hickey (Juror 9); Michael Ford (Juror 10); Indira Moscoso (Juror 11) and DeJana Luma (Juror 12).

Tickets are $5 for Brookdale students, $15 for general admission, and $10 for senior citizen Sunday showings at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday show times are at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more ticket information, visit www.brookdalecc.edu/pac/box-office-information/ or call the box office at 732-224-2411. Parking is available in Lot 2 on campus.