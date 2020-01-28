Kevin Smith Benefit for FilmOneFest Set for April 24 at Pollak Theatre

Tickets on sale beginning Feb. 2

LONG BRANCH, NJ - Kevin Smith comes full circle with his return to New Jersey, riding high on the wave of his successful Jay and Silent Bob REBOOT Tour to sold-out audiences. Join him and his most loyal fans for an intimate Q&A at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theatre (400 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ) on April 24, 2020 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available at the $40 and $30 levels and can be purchased beginning February 2 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-kevin-smith-tickets-78617213201.

“This is the third event Kevin Smith has held to benefit FilmOneFest,” said Corinna Thuss, Director. “Kevin puts on an amazingly hilarious, honest and insightful show about his life.”

Thuss added that Monmouth University, which also hosts FilmOneFest’s 24-Hour Film Slam competition, offered Pollak Theatre, which has seating for more than 700. “We are excited that even more of his loyal fans will be able to attend and show their love for our local boy.”

In his debut film, Clerks, Highlands-native Kevin Smith filmed right in his own backyard and cast himself as “Silent Bob,” a character who never speaks. Decades later, at this April 24 event, “Silent Bob” opens up as Kevin talks about his career in filmmaking, his beginnings in New Jersey, superheroes, comic books, gaming, and life in general. Audience members are encouraged to bring questions to this interactive show with the funny and generous Kevin Smith.

The event is produced by Kevin’s life-long friend, Janet Peterson, a local supporter of the arts. Tickets are non-transferrable, with no refunds or exchanges accepted. A picture ID will be required upon check-in for the event. No alcohol or photography/recording will be allowed. This is an adult event with adult language, children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

FilmOneFest and its fundraisers are volunteer-produced. Proceeds support the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council and AACC Food Pantry. Food donations are encouraged at this event.

Sponsors of FilmOneFest include Media Sponsors: Pepsico; Janet Peterson; Blue Bay Inn; Alice Kupper, PE; Secret Stash; JBL Trinity Group; and Fred and Mickey Rast of Atlantic Cinemas.

FilmOneFest is a project of Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, a registered 501 (c) (3) organization whose mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.