Premiere of The Traitor Includes Talk about Mob History in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The true story Tommaso Buscetta who brought down the Cosa Nostra in the 1980s, is powerfully dramatized in Sony Pictures Classics’ THE TRAITOR, premiering Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Highland’s Cinema, 82 First Avenue, as a fundraiser for FilmOneFest, the international film festival based in Atlantic Highlands.

Tickets are $20 ($10 for students) and include a 7:00 p.m. pre-film wine and cheese reception featuring New Jersey native Scott M. Deitche who will discuss local mob history at the Arts Council Gallery, 54 1st Avenue in Atlantic Highlands.

Atlantic Highlands was home to Vito Genovese who was known as Boss of all Bosses in the late 1950s when he ruled one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world. Deitche is the author of seven books about organized crime, including “Garden State Gangland: The Rise of the Mob in New Jersey.” Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.

THE TRAITOR was lauded by The Guardian as “big, bold, confident film-making.” Set in the early 1980s, it begins with an all out war between Sicilian mafia bosses over the heroin trade. Tommaso Buscetta, a made man, flees to hide out in Brazil. Back home, scores are being settled and Buscetta watches from afar as his sons and brother are killed in Palermo, knowing he may be next. Arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the Mafia: He decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra.

Tickets for the film and talk/reception can be purchased on-line at www.FilmOneFest.org/movie-premieres, or at the door. Membership to the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council includes two admissions to any premiere.

FilmOneFest and its fundraisers are volunteer-produced. Proceeds support the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC) and AACC Food Pantry. Food donations are encouraged at this event.

FilmOneFest also thanks Kevin Smith for his generous support, including a benefit appearance on Friday, April 24 at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theatre.

FilmOneFest is a project of AHAC, a registered 501 (c) (3) organization whose mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org.

