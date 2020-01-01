The Guild of Creative Art’s “Edgy” Show

PHOTO: “Side Lines” Photography by Marilyn Baldi of Tinton Falls

The Guild of Creative Art’s “Edgy” Show, Multi-Media Artwork by Guild Exhibiting, Associate and General Members January 4 – 29, 2020 Opening reception on Sunday January 5, 3-5 pm

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Let your imagination run wild!!! Guild’s EDGY Show edg.y /ej ē/ adjective: at the forefront of a trend; offbeat, innovative, experimental or avant-garde, cutting-edge Open to All Guild Members In our Main Gallery January 4th through January 29 Reception: January 5th 3:00 – 5:00. Everybody welcome! In addition, art by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, will be on display in the lobby.

PHOTO: “The Cage” Photography by Mike Menendez of Freehold

PHOTO: “Ocean Strata” Oil by Emily Gilman Beezley of Glen Rock

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild hours: Tuesday through Friday 8 am - 4:30 pm, and Saturday from 10 am – 3:00 pm.

The Guild is closed on Mondays, except for classes. Admission free; on-site parking free.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.