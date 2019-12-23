New Works: Art Alliance Volunteers

IMAGE: Palace Amusements #23, Brian Stern, Photograph, 2019, 5"x7" unframed, 3"x11" framed, photo by Brian Stern, 2019

Members who volunteer their talents and time to the Art Alliance will be featured in the window and main gallery space of the Art Alliance of Monmouth County during the month of January.

An Artists’ Reception will be held Saturday, January 4, from 6-8 PM. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The exhibition is on view until January 28th, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

IMAGE: Afterwards, Colleen Lineberry, Oil and Cold wax on wood, 2019, 14 x 11, photo by Colleen Lineberry, 2019

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

IMAGE: A Day in the Life of..., Dana McKay, 18”x 24”, Acrylic on canvas, 2018, photo by Dana McKay, 2019.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.