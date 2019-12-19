The Henry Hudson Alumni A Cappella Choir Performs in AH on Friday

PHOTO: Members of the Henry Hudson Alumni A Cappella Choir performed at King James Care One in this 2016 AHHerald file photo.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - This Friday, December 20th, The Henry Hudson Alumni A Cappella Choir, under the direction of Tom Elliott, will be present a Holiday Concert at The Charles Hesse Parish Center, 55 South Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ at 7:30 p.m.

For the past eight years, former A Cappella Choir students of Mr. Elliott have gathered for one practice and then a performance the following evening. Each year a different charity benefits from the proceeds of the concert. Last year, the choir raised $1,000 for the Monmouth County SPCA.

This year the proceeds are being split between Sylvia's Children (a 501c3 that supports a school in Uganda) and the Raine Foundation (another non profit out of Hazlet NJ).

The Alumni Choir started in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy devastated Highlands and the surrounding shore towns. Mr. Elliott thought that a concert could bring some Holiday cheer to the area by getting some former students together to perform for one night. Since then, the Choir has gathered every December to keep the tradition alive. They have even performed at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC.

The suggested donation for the Concert is $5.00 per person, or $10.00 per family.

Everyone is invited to attend.