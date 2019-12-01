The launch celebration of A Bittersweet Tale, a New Novel by Highlands Author, Laury A. Egan

Atlantic Highlands Arts Council presents: The launch celebration of A Bittersweet Tale, a new novel by Highlands author, Laury A. Egan

Saturday, December 7, 7:00 PM

Please join the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council for a launch party, reading, and book signing of author Laury A. Egan’s A Bittersweet Tale. A psychological suspense novel with a touch of dark romance, Bittersweet has been called "a twisted version of the Bridges of Madison County."

This free event will be taking place at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716, and will feature light refreshments.

In addition to the reading, the author will answer questions and sign paperback copies of her book ($17). For more information, please call: 732-291-1260, or visit www.AHARTS.org.

Laury A. Egan is the author of The Outcast Oracle, Fog and Other Stories, Jenny Kidd, and Fabulous! An Opera Buffa. Her poetry collections have been published in limited edition: Presence & Absence; Snow, Shadows, a Stranger; Beneath the Lion’s Paw; and The Sea & Beyond. A Two River native, Egan attended elementary school in Atlantic Highlands, as well as Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, and currently resides in Highlands, NJ. She is also a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. For more information, visit her website: www.lauryaegan.co

MORE INFORMATION ON THE ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ARTS COUNCIL

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –1:00-6:00

Wednesday – 1:00-6:00

Thursday – 1:00-6:00

Friday – 1:00-6:00

Saturday – 10:00-6:00

Sunday – 11:00-5:00

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen community through the arts. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.