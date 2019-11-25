AHHerald Search

The Guild of Creative Art's 2019 All-Member Holiday Exhibit

Details

gca Marino Cirillo Burgundy Beauty Photo

“Burgundy Beauty” Photography by Marino Cirillo of Red Bank

On display December 7, to December 21, 2019

Sunday December 8 - Annual General Meeting 2:30pm

Holiday Party with Gift Tables and Cash & Carry 3:00 – 6:00pm

RED BANK, NJ - The Guild’s popular “All-Member Holiday Exhibit 2019” with miniatures and gift tables will return on December 6th  featuring works in all media – acrylic, assemblage, collage and mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, sculpture, watercolor and wood in a variety of subject matter. Guild members will have items such as note cards, jewelry, pottery, scarves, cash and carry miniature artworks and portfolio pieces for sale.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; www.guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours: Tuesday through Friday 8am-4:30 pm, and Saturday from 10am – 3:00 pm.  Please call before your visit, as Holiday hours may vary.  Admission free;  on-site parking free.

gca landscape parallel all walks of life barbara russo

"Landscape in Parallel – All Walk of Life", Mixed media, by Barbara Russo of Holmdel

 

gca hudson yards sunset reflections peter smejkal

"Hudson Yards Reflections", Photography, by Peter Smejkal of Berkeley Heights

 

gca rogers carole view hike

“View from the Hike” Pastel by Carole Rogers of Little Silver

 

gca marilyn baldi yellowstone in winter

“Yellowstone in Winter” Photograph by Marilyn Baldi, Tinton Falls

 

gca atlantic sunrise george hess

“Atlantic Sunrise” Acrylic by George Hess of Red Bank

 
 