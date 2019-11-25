The Guild of Creative Art's 2019 All-Member Holiday Exhibit

“Burgundy Beauty” Photography by Marino Cirillo of Red Bank

On display December 7, to December 21, 2019

Sunday December 8 - Annual General Meeting 2:30pm

Holiday Party with Gift Tables and Cash & Carry 3:00 – 6:00pm



RED BANK, NJ - The Guild’s popular “All-Member Holiday Exhibit 2019” with miniatures and gift tables will return on December 6th featuring works in all media – acrylic, assemblage, collage and mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, sculpture, watercolor and wood in a variety of subject matter. Guild members will have items such as note cards, jewelry, pottery, scarves, cash and carry miniature artworks and portfolio pieces for sale.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; www.guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours: Tuesday through Friday 8am-4:30 pm, and Saturday from 10am – 3:00 pm. Please call before your visit, as Holiday hours may vary. Admission free; on-site parking free.

"Landscape in Parallel – All Walk of Life", Mixed media, by Barbara Russo of Holmdel

"Hudson Yards Reflections", Photography, by Peter Smejkal of Berkeley Heights

“View from the Hike” Pastel by Carole Rogers of Little Silver

“Yellowstone in Winter” Photograph by Marilyn Baldi, Tinton Falls

“Atlantic Sunrise” Acrylic by George Hess of Red Bank