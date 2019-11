Highlands Community Singers Seeks Volunteer Accompanist

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The 25 year-old Highlands Community Singers are seeking a volunteer accompanist to play for the holiday season.

All six scheduled performances will be presented during the day at various area nursing homes and day care centers and will feature traditional holiday music.

Interested parties are urged to call director Louise I. Donoghue at 732 291-3386 as soon as possible.