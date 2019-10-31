Candlelight Concert at All Saints Memorial Church

NAVESINK, NJ – The Wyrick Chamber Players will present an encore Candlelight Concert at All Saints Memorial Church Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.

The Wyrick Family Chamber Playe s, with Eric Wyrick as concertmaster, will perform chamber pieces from Mozart, Ravel and Brahms among other works.

The Players was formed as a group in 2010, and has worked with San Francisco’s Symphony’s Music Box, the Master Guild Series, and Gualala Arts Summer Festival in addition to numerous New York venues. The group is comprised of members of the family, including Eric Wyrick and Mayumi Hiraga-Wyrick, violinists, violist Alisa Wyrick, cellist Mariko Hiraga-Wyrick, flutist Fanya Wyrick-Flax, and clarinetist Amalie Wyrick-Flax. The group is returning to All Saints for another performance this year in light of the outstanding reviews from last year’ s initial presentation at the historic church.

The Candlelight Concert Committee of All Saints’ is the sponsor of the concert, and all proceeds will go towards renovations and construction on historic buildings at All Saints, an English Gothic Revival church listed as a National Historic Landmark.

A reception follows the concert in the parish house, giving guests the opportunity to meet with the musicians. The $35 tickets include both the concert and the catered reception which follows.

Because of limited space, reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 732-344-9081 or e-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.