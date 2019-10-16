Muriel J. Smith is Guest Speaker at Highlands Historical Society

PHOTO: Authors Professor Dr.Frank Esposito, Ph.D of Kean College in Union and Muriel J. Smith of Atlantic Highlands shared stories and signed autographs at a book signing at Barnes and Noble Bookstore, Monmouth Mall Sunday afternoon. Esposito's 10th book, The Secret History of the Jersey Devil: How Quakers, Hucksters and Benjamin Franklin Created a Monster. Esposito, who lives in Ocean Township, and is a professor of history at Kean College, and Smith, who lives in Atlantic Highlands, also shared stories on the Battle of Monmouth and other aspects of the Revolution.

Photo by Alexandra Preston

HIGHLANDS – Local writer Muriel J. Smith will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 24 meeting of the Highlands Historical Society, speaking on her recent book, “Hidden History of Monmouth County. “

The meeting will be held at the Robert Wilson Community enter, Snug Harbor Avenue and begins at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Smith co-authored the book, published in August by Arcadia Press, with Rick Geffken of Farmingdale. Both contributed short stories covering numerous towns and historic events and people in Monmouth County. Smith, who writes for the Monmouth Journal as well as the Atlantic Highlands Herald, is the former editor of the Courier in Middletown, and has written for several other local, and national newspapers in her career. Her columns, Locally Known, and History and Happenings, appear on a regular basis in the Herald.

A resident of Highlands for more than 40 years, Smith now resides in Atlantic Highlands, after spending 12 years in Freehold and ten years previously living in an RV with her husband, the late James Smith, a former Highlands Councilman. During that ten years, the couple visited each of the 50 states and volunteered at National Wildlife Refuges. Her stories on the travel and volunteer experiences appeared in newspapers across the country.

During the Oct. 24 presentation, Smith will highlight how she researched the stories in the book, what drew her interest in choosing the areas, people and things to research, as well as reveal other historic data she has gathered from the Atlantic Highlands and Highlands communities for future publications.