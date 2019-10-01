Free Singing Lessons for Men in Monmouth County

Begins October 22

PHOTO: Craig J. Page, musical director of the Chorus of the Atlantic, will lead a 5-week series of free singing lessons for men at Red Bank Middle School beginning October 22, 2019.

RED BANK – Would you like to be part of a thrilling new musical experience? Have you always wanted to sing a cappella style? Do you love harmony?

"Give us five Tuesday evenings," said the group's musical director, Craig J. Page, "and we'll give you the skills you need to experience all the fun of solo or group singing."

READY SET SING

The course, called "Ready, Set, Sing!" is taught by Page, a music educator at a private Monmouth County school.

Both beginning and experienced singers are welcome; and all learning materials are free. Advance registration is required.

The class size is limited to 10 men.

The next series of free "Ready, Set, Sing!" classes take place on Tuesday evenings, from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 PM beginning October 22 through November 19, 2019 at the Red Bank Middle School Auditorium, 101 Harding Road in Red Bank.

"You don't need to read music," director Page explained. "We'll teach you everything you need to know to sing richly and resonantly and produce ear-pleasing harmony. You'll soon be enjoying the ringing of beautiful a cappella chords, the company of a great bunch of fellow singers, and the thrill of performing for enthusiastic audiences."

Registrations are being accepted now. To register, visit the website at www.redbankchorus.org For more information, call (732) 784-7343 or write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.