Book Signing at Bayshore Pharmacy in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Bayshore Pharmacy, Foodtown Mall on Route 36, will host a book signing for local author and historian Muriel J. Smith on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

Smith will be available to sign her recent work, Hidden History of Monmouth County, which she co-authored with Rick Geffken. The book including 52 short stories of people, places, and events in Monmouth County spanning several hundred years, is available at the pharmacy and gift store, along with numerous other books by various authors concerning local history.

Smith’s earlier, book, The Reporter and the Draft, the story of a newspaper reporter who was chairman of the state’s largest draft board during World War II, is also available at Bayshore and will be signed by Smith.