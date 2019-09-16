Solo Show of Landscape Oil Painting at AH Arts Council

A Plein Air Journey: Impressionist Landscapes in Oils by Pratima Rao

Opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019

IMAGE: "Morning Light on Farmhouse, MD" by Pratima Rao

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Pratima Rao, a national award winning artist from Holmdel, NJ will be exhibiting her works at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. The exhibit will feature her expressive land and sea scapes in oil, painted en plein air in Southern Italy and New Jersey!

Pratima has been juried several times into well known national plein air events, most recently into ‘Plein Air Easton’, one of the most prestigious plein air events in the country. Pratima seeks to capture the effect of light on the landscape, as a result, her works are light filled, vibrant, impressionistic expressions and allow the viewer to feel like they can walk into her work and experience the moment.

IMAGE: "A Day at the Jersey Shore" by Pratima Rao

The show will be held at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, at 54, First Ave, Atlantic Highlands NJ (Phone: 732-291-1260) from October 3-27, 2019 and can be viewed during the week at the AHAC Gallery - Hours are 1-6pm Tues-Friday, 10am-5pm on Saturdays and 11am-3pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays.

An Opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 6:30-9pm, both the show and reception will be free and open to the public.

Pratima Rao lives and works in Holmdel, NJ. Her artwork is collected by patrons here in the US and abroad. She enjoys teaching and currently conducts oil painting classes and workshops for both studio and plein air oil painting at the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury, NJ. More information on her work and workshops can be found on her web site at www.pratimarao.com.

IMAGE: "Fun on the Beach" by Pratima Rao

IMAGE:"Blue Lagoon, Italy" by Pratima Rao