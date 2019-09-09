Premiere of ALL IS TRUE Supports FilmOneFest

Includes talk on Shakespeare by Dr. Susan Stark

PHOTO: Left to right: Jack Colgrave Hirst as Tom Quiney; Kathryn Wilder as Judith Shakespeare; Kenneth Branagh as William Shakespear; Judi Dench as Anne Hathaway; Clara Duczmal as Elizabeth Hall; Lydia Wilson as Susanna Hall Photo by Robert Youngson. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - With a star studded cast Sony Pictures Classics’ ALL IS TRUE explores the life of William Shakespeare during the last three years of his life, as he leaves London and returns to his family in Stratford-upon-Avon. A Premiere of the movie is set for Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Highland’s Cinema, 82 First Avenue, as a fundraiser for FilmOneFest.

Dr. Susan Stark, an English professor at Monmouth University, will give a short talk about Shakespeare at a pre-film reception set for 7:00 p.m. at the Arts Council Gallery, 54 1st Ave. Dr. Stark is a TedX presenter on Shakespeare and will lead a Q & A after her talk.

ALL IS TRUE is a labor of love for Kenneth Branagh, who both directs and stars in the film as Shakespeare. Branagh has assembled a troupe of Shakespeareans, ranging from legends like Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, to longtime veterans of Branagh’s plays and films, to a young generation of actors drawn from his theatre company.

Branagh and screenwriter Ben Elton start with the known facts about Shakespeare’s life during that time and attempt to fill in the gaps with what Shakespeare seemed to reveal about himself through his own writings. The film follows Shakespeare as he strives to bridge the distance between himself and his wife and two daughters, recover from the loss of his son, and come to terms with his legacy as an artist.

Dr. Starke is an associate professor in the Department of English at Monmouth University where she has taught since 2000. She received an NEH grant to participate in a Shakespeare summer seminar at the University of Chicago in 2017. Her research and teaching interests include Shakespeare and Renaissance literature, the history of the English language, Victorian literature, genre theory, and the intersections of literature and art criticism.

Dr. Starke is the author of The Heroines of English Pastoral Romance (Boydell and Brewer, 2007) and has published several journal articles on Edmund Spenser, Philip Sidney, and Abraham Cowley. She received her BA from Wellesley College and her PhD in English from Rutgers University.

Tickets to the movie premiere of ALL IS TRUE are $20; $10 for students under 18 (bring student ID) and includes Dr. Stark’s talk and light refreshments at the opening reception. Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.FilmOneFest.org/movie-premieres or at the door. FilmOneFest and its fundraisers are volunteer-produced. Proceeds support the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC) and AACC Food Pantry. Food donations are encouraged at this event.

FilmOneFest thanks its dedicated sponsors including Media Sponsors: Whole Foods; Pepsico; Janet Peterson; Blue Bay Inn; Alice Kupper, PE; JBL Trinity Group; and, Fred and Mickey Rast of Atlantic Cinemas.

FilmOneFest also thanks Kevin Smith for his generous support.

FilmOneFest is a project of AHAC, a registered 501 (c) (3) organization whose mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

FilmOneFest is grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics.