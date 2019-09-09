Guns Blazing, Paintings of the War of 1812 at Twin Lights

photo: Paintings by Maarten Platje On exhibit

HIGHLANDS – Guns Blazing, The War of 1812 and the New Jersey Shore, exhibition has opened at the Twin Lights Historical Museum and will remain in place through Nov. 22.

The exhibit is a collaboration among the Twin Lights Historical Society, the Twin Lights Historic site, the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association and Cavalier Ebanks Galleries and features the artwork of Maarten Platje in a series of paintings which begins with the USS Philadelphia passing through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean Sea to Action n in the Mid Atlantic, where the USS Constitution is in a battle with the British warships HMS Cyane and HMS Levant during the War of 1812. In between, are ten more paintings featuring chases, ship homecomings, battles, and ship captures.

The display is designed and numbered so visitors can enjoy a chronological display of the history of the United States Navy while also depicting power, commerce, transportation and recreation at sea.

The exhibition is sponsored by Sea Streak Ferries, Bahrs Restaurant, Randive Divers, as well as Martin & Ottaway, a marine engineering consulting firm founded in 1875, and the Society of Marine Port engineers, whose roots are embedded in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Occasionally, unforeseen circumstances occur requiring hours of operation to be altered. To ensure the museum is open, call 732-872-1814. In the case of inclement winter weather, note the site may not be accessible for visitors or staff.