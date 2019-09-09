Clearwater Festival Moves to River in Red Bank

Annual Celebration of Music and the Environment

photo: The Wag will be one of the featured performers

RED BANK, NJ - The free 44th Annual Clearwater Festival will fill Marine Park on the Navesink River from Noon until 3 pm with music and song in celebration of the environment.

NJ Friends of Clearwater (NJFC) sponsors the annual event, New Jersey’s oldest environmental and music festival. Festival goers are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs and refreshments to the gathering at this beautiful river’s edge park.

This year’s festival will also honor of the 100th birthday of Pete Seeger, the late legendary folk singer and social justice advocate, who inspired formation of the non-profit NJFC group. The group’s modernized- replica Garvey sailboat “Pete’s Banjo” will also be on exhibit along with information about the boat committee’s activities. NJFC members will be there with information about environmental issues and opportunities to support the organization. They will be joined by Clean Ocean Action and other environmental groups.

PHOTO: Pappa John will be one of the featured performers

“NJ Friends of Clearwater was literally founded on a combined love of music and the environment, and we are thrilled to be on the beautiful Navesink River in Red Bank” said Ed Dlugosz, NJFC President of Eatontown. “We are committed to continuing this great tradition at a time when the environment needs all the friends it can get. We hope to inspire more people, especially young people, to get involved in efforts to protect the environment.”

The Wag, Poppa John Bug, Sharleen Leahey and Lydia Adams Davis are among featured singers in a mix of styles. To honor Pete, each will perform at least one song from Pete’s monumental songbook in addition to their own playlist. The Clearwater Circle of Song group, which meets year-round and coordinated by singer-songwriter Ingrid Heidt, will close the program with some of Pete’s best songs.

Marine Park is located a block off East Front Street at Wharf Avenue and Union Street, next to Riverview Hospital in Red Bank. NJFC greatly appreciates the cooperation of Red Bank officials. For info about NJFC go www.njclearwater.org