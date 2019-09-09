Historical Organizations Invited to Participate in 2019 Archives and History Day

Exhibit space available to showcase history to the public

MANALAPAN, NJ – The County Clerk’s 2019 Archives and History Day is right around the corner and Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is encouraging New Jersey historical organizations to be a part of the big event, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Monmouth County Library Headquarters in Manalapan.

“The Monmouth County Archives Division of the County Clerk’s Office is looking forward to hosting its 24th Annual Archives and History Day, which celebrates local history,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This year’s Archives and History Day will focus on four centuries of Monmouth County women and will feature a panel discussion and seminars for people of all ages.”

More than 60 local and state history organizations will set-up displays on topics relating to New Jersey history and their organizations. With over 300 expected attendees, Clerk Hanlon encourages all local historical organizations to participate in the event and to sign up for an exhibitor table.

“Archives Day is designed for the public to connect with archivists, historians, and other preservationists,” said Monmouth County Archivist Gary D. Saretzky. “This event is a great opportunity for local organizations to showcase their work and to educate the people about their preserved history.”

At the event, several awards will be presented, including the M. Claire French Award for Leadership in Historic Preservation and the Jane G. Clayton Award. A history game will also be featured with prizes related to the Archives’ exhibit, “New Jersey in Focus: 400 Years of Monmouth County Women,” for which a free catalog will be available.

The deadline for New Jersey historical organizations to sign up for an Archives and History Day exhibitor table is Oct. 2.

For more information on participating and to sign up for an exhibitor table, please visit the Monmouth County Clerk's Archives Division website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com/Archives or contact the Monmouth County Archives by phone at 732 - 308 - 3771 or email.