77th Annual Open Juried Exhibition of The NJ Water Color Society

At the Middletown Arts Center

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The New Jersey Water Color Society (NJWCS) is proud to sponsor the 77th Annual Open Juried Exhibition of Paintings on October 7th through November 3rd, 2019. The show will be held at the Middletown Arts Center, located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ. The public is welcome to see the exhibition anytime the Middletown Arts Center is open; there is no fee.

On Sunday, November 3rd, 2019, there will be a reception from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, with awards given out around 2:00 pm. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.

This exhibition is comprised of original water media paintings, including watercolors, acrylics and collages (created with handmade water media) on both paper and yupo (synthetic paper). We encourage everyone to come see the art show.

For more information about this exhibition, go to the NJ Water Color Society website (www.njwcs.org).