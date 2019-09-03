PERSEPHONE at Middletown Arts Center

September 28th and 29th at 7 p.m.

Middletown, NJ – The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with EWC (Elizabeth White Creative), presents PERSEPHONE, an immersive multimedia dance theatre production centering around a unique intersection of two traditional Greek Myths: Persephone and Hades and Orpheus and Eurydice. This is the first official production by EWC as a Middletown Arts Center Resident Company.

Showtimes for PERSEPHONE are Saturday, September 28th and Sunday, September 29th at 7 p.m. Tickets prices are $30. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends. For more information, please call 732-706-4100 or visit middletownarts.org. “A story of abduction, transformation, transcendence and ultimate liberation.”

PERSEPHONE reimagines the fall of young goddess Persephone, and the grueling obstacles she must face to harness her ultimate fate of transforming the heart of the underworld. World-class contemporary dance fuses with state-of-the-art technology to bring inventive forms of immersive storytelling to life before audiences. Synchronized soundscapes, dynamic projection-mapped environments and spirited emotional landscapes all merge into one omnipotent channel of expression to produce a magnificent, never-before-seen, story of abduction, transformation, transcendence and ultimate liberation.

Elizabeth Caroline White is the founder of EWC (The Elizabeth White Creative), an immersive multimedia dance theater company at the intersection of contemporary ballet, visual arts and interactive technology. She has been creative director, choreographer, and visual designer on performances and events for leading companies, including Google and Teach for America.

After twenty years of classical ballet and modern dance training, Elizabeth earned an MPS (Master of Professional Studies) from NYU Tisch’s Interactive Telecommunications Program, also known as the “Center for the Recently Possible.” There she explored innovative ways of combining the performing arts with emerging technologies. Preceding NYU, Elizabeth trained and performed at The Ailey School while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts at Fordham University, Lincoln Center.

On a continual exploration of movement, visual arts and technology, her work aims to expand possibilities for deepened expression through performance and transport audiences to heightened states of reality through immersive and innovative multimedia creations.

About the Middletown Arts Center

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility run by the nonprofit Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. The MAC offers enrichment programs and entertainment for all ages and abilities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on exhibition opportunities, classes, workshops and events at the Middletown Arts Center.