Monmouth County Senior Art Show Winners Recognized

97 local artists honored for their work

MANALAPAN, NJ – Ninety-seven local senior citizens received awards for their artwork at the Monmouth County Senior Art Show Ceremony and Reception held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Monmouth County Library Headquarters, Symmes Drive.

“Each year, I am more impressed with County senior citizen participants and the talent demonstrated through their remarkable artwork,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Library System and Division on Aging and Division on Aging. “It is our sincerest pleasure to be able to showcase the artwork during the month of August at the Library Headquarters in Manalapan, which is the perfect place to display their talents to the community.”

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Library Headquarters, Office on Aging and Monmouth Arts collaborated to host the 2019 Senior Art Show and Exhibition. All County senior citizens were invited to participate in the annual competition.

Winners in each of the seven categories received first, second, third or honorable mention ribbons. Stephanie Novatski of Morganville won ‘Best in Show’ for professionals and German Aronov of Ocean Township won the award for nonprofessional participants. A full list of winners and categories is listed below.

The artwork is on display until Aug. 30 at the Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Drive. Click here for photographs of the winning artwork.

First place winners from the seven categories will be on display at the 53rd annual New Jersey Senior Art Show held at Meadow Lakes community in East Windsor from Sept. 18 to Oct. 25.

“I cannot thank the Library Headquarters, the Division on Aging, Monmouth Arts and my fellow Freeholders for putting together yet another successful County art show for our senior residents,” said Freeholder Burry. “The Board of Chosen Freeholders wishes the Monmouth County winners the best of luck at the State show. Be proud of your achievements and the wonderful County you represent.”

For more information about the Library Headquarters and the Division on Aging, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

2019 Monmouth County Senior Art Show Winners

Best in Show

Professional

Stephanie Novatski, Morganville

Nonprofessional

German Aronov, Ocean Township

Acrylic

Professional

First Place: Johanna Ericson

Second Place: Richard Talbot

Third Place: Deborah Rosen

Nonprofessional

First Place: Susan Markowitz

Second Place: Alice Singer

Third Place: Patty Chasey

Oil

Professional

First Place: Melinda Saminski

Second Place: Leonardo Ruggieri

Third Place: Joel Stern

Nonprofessional

First Place: Michael Pardovich

Second Place: Marilyn Shotwell

Honorable Mention: Ira Siegel

Mixed Media

Professional

First Place: Carla Valentino

Second Place: Beverly Sirani

Nonprofessional

First Place: Frank J. Lumia, M.D.

Second Place: Judy O’Connor

Third Place: Perla “Pearl” Patricio

Watercolor

Professional

First Place: Jackie St. Angel

Second Place: Linda J. Hart

Nonprofessional

First Place: Linda Alston

Second Place: P.J. Meara

Third Place: Diane Schechter

Honorable Mention: Michele Rath

Drawing

Professional

First Place: Michael Ferrara

Second Place: Nat Regan

Nonprofessional

First Place: German Aronov

Second Place: Dina Lilanovskaya

Third Place: Theresa Trocchia

Pastel

Professional

First Place: Barbara John Calvo

Nonprofessional

First Place: Sol Hara

Second Place: Patty Ryan

Honorable Mention: Arthur DeGrandis

Honorable Mention: Valerie Rigazio

Photography

Professional

First Place: Ellen Rubinstein

Second Place: Stephen Ravner

Third Place: Marilyn Baldi

Honorable Mention: Lois Wilkes

Nonprofessional

First Place: Terry Halifko

Second Place: John Lalanas

Third Place: Jeff Ricci

Honorable Mention: Robery McDonough

Sculpture

Professional

First Place: Stephanie Novatski

Nonprofessional

First Place: Michael Robby

Craft

Nonprofessional

First Place: Natalya Aronov

Second Place: Harvey Altman

Third Place: Beth DeMartino

Print

Professional

First Place: Marie Maber