Monmouth County Senior Art Show Winners Recognized

97 local artists honored for their work
MANALAPAN, NJ – Ninety-seven local senior citizens received awards for their artwork at the Monmouth County Senior Art Show Ceremony and Reception held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Monmouth County Library Headquarters, Symmes Drive.
“Each year, I am more impressed with County senior citizen participants and the talent demonstrated through their remarkable artwork,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Library System and Division on Aging and Division on Aging. “It is our sincerest pleasure to be able to showcase the artwork during the month of August at the Library Headquarters in Manalapan, which is the perfect place to display their talents to the community.”
The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Library Headquarters, Office on Aging and Monmouth Arts collaborated to host the 2019 Senior Art Show and Exhibition. All County senior citizens were invited to participate in the annual competition.
Winners in each of the seven categories received first, second, third or honorable mention ribbons. Stephanie Novatski of Morganville won ‘Best in Show’ for professionals and German Aronov of Ocean Township won the award for nonprofessional participants. A full list of winners and categories is listed below.
The artwork is on display until Aug. 30 at the Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Drive. Click here for photographs of the winning artwork.
First place winners from the seven categories will be on display at the 53rd annual New Jersey Senior Art Show held at Meadow Lakes community in East Windsor from Sept. 18 to Oct. 25.
“I cannot thank the Library Headquarters, the Division on Aging, Monmouth Arts and my fellow Freeholders for putting together yet another successful County art show for our senior residents,” said Freeholder Burry. “The Board of Chosen Freeholders wishes the Monmouth County winners the best of luck at the State show. Be proud of your achievements and the wonderful County you represent.”
For more information about the Library Headquarters and the Division on Aging, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
2019 Monmouth County Senior Art Show Winners
Best in Show
Professional
Stephanie Novatski, Morganville
Nonprofessional
German Aronov, Ocean Township
Acrylic
Professional
First Place: Johanna Ericson
Second Place: Richard Talbot
Third Place: Deborah Rosen
Nonprofessional
First Place: Susan Markowitz
Second Place: Alice Singer
Third Place: Patty Chasey
Oil
Professional
First Place: Melinda Saminski
Second Place: Leonardo Ruggieri
Third Place: Joel Stern
Nonprofessional
First Place: Michael Pardovich
Second Place: Marilyn Shotwell
Honorable Mention: Ira Siegel
Mixed Media
Professional
First Place: Carla Valentino
Second Place: Beverly Sirani
Nonprofessional
First Place: Frank J. Lumia, M.D.
Second Place: Judy O’Connor
Third Place: Perla “Pearl” Patricio
Watercolor
Professional
First Place: Jackie St. Angel
Second Place: Linda J. Hart
Nonprofessional
First Place: Linda Alston
Second Place: P.J. Meara
Third Place: Diane Schechter
Honorable Mention: Michele Rath
Drawing
Professional
First Place: Michael Ferrara
Second Place: Nat Regan
Nonprofessional
First Place: German Aronov
Second Place: Dina Lilanovskaya
Third Place: Theresa Trocchia
Pastel
Professional
First Place: Barbara John Calvo
Nonprofessional
First Place: Sol Hara
Second Place: Patty Ryan
Honorable Mention: Arthur DeGrandis
Honorable Mention: Valerie Rigazio
Photography
Professional
First Place: Ellen Rubinstein
Second Place: Stephen Ravner
Third Place: Marilyn Baldi
Honorable Mention: Lois Wilkes
Nonprofessional
First Place: Terry Halifko
Second Place: John Lalanas
Third Place: Jeff Ricci
Honorable Mention: Robery McDonough
Sculpture
Professional
First Place: Stephanie Novatski
Nonprofessional
First Place: Michael Robby
Craft
Nonprofessional
First Place: Natalya Aronov
Second Place: Harvey Altman
Third Place: Beth DeMartino
Professional
First Place: Marie Maber