Actor Megan Tusing (SAG-AFTRA, AEA) to Speak at Water Witch Cafe

Highlands, New Jersey – New York-based actor Megan Tusing will join The Highlands Borough Arts Council (HBAC) on August 15, 2019 for an evening of performance and discussion. Megan’s background includes television, film, stage, and audiobooks. Earlier this year, Megan performed as a cast member of the critically acclaimed historical drama Behind the Sheet at Ensemble Studio Theatre. Behind the Sheet was extended three times in an impressive off-Broadway debut.

This event is part of HBAC’s artist speaker series titled Muse&Me, with monthly evening events featuring a different artist discussing their medium and process. Events are held locally in Highlands.

Date and location details:

Thursday, August 15, 2019

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Water Witch Coffee, 67 Waterwitch Avenue, Highlands NJ 07732

HBAC can be found online at https://www.highlandsartscouncil.org or via https://fb.me/highlandsartscouncil.

To read more about this month’s speaker Megan Tusing, visit https://www.megantusing.com.