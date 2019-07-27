Book Clubs at Local Libraries

MANALAPAN – Book clubs in several libraries within the Monmouth County Library system are offering discussion of books to read and shared throughout the end of the summer.

The Hebrew Book Club, reading “The Tunnel by A.B. Yehoshua, will be at the Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Dr., Aug. 2 at 10:30, followed by Outlander Tv book series discussions on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The Wednesday Morning Book Chat at the Marl boro branch of the library is reading Standard Deviation: A Novel, by Katherine Heiny, and will discuss it at the Aug. 7 meeting at the library at 10:30 a.m.

Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Ades and Made Aviation History, will be discussed at the Colts Neck branch of the Library on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. and again Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The book is written by Keith O’Brien.

Ecstasy, a novel by Mary Sharratt, will be the topic of discussion at the Ocean Township branch of the library on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

All are invited to attend any of the book clubs without any advance registration or signup.

For information on book club activities in all the branches of the Monmouth County Library, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.