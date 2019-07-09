FilmOneFest Enters New Decade on Saturday, July 20th

Film festival to feature submissions by aspiring filmmakers across different backgrounds in cinema.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. ⎼ A record number of submissions, food trucks, and the addition of the “New Jersey Filmmaker” award are a few of the exciting new features of FilmOneFest 2019 to be held on Saturday, July 20. The festival takes place in the Atlantic Highlands Harbor from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Admission and parking are free, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the main screening which begins at 9:00 PM under the stars!

Now in its eleventh year, FilmOneFest has become the go-to event for super short-format filmmakers, both amateur and professional, from around the globe. Filmmakers from over 100 countries submitted more than 2,350 super-short films this year. “Audiences are always amazed at how filmmakers rise to the challenge of telling a complete story in less than two minutes,” Corinna Thuss, Managing Director said.

Also new this year is David Salowe as Submissions Director, leading a team of local professionals to select the films for the festival. “With so many submissions this year the originality, creativity, and quality of the storytelling is exceptionally high,” Salowe noted. “We are showcasing the best of the best, more than 40 films in all including winners from our 24-Hour Film Slam and FilmYoungFest competitions.” Also new this year is a collaboration with comedy website 5-Second Films which has submitted seven films.

Festival goers will enjoy the performances of three musical acts beginning at 6:00 PM. Returning headliner this year is Cranston Dean, an Atlantic Highlands native. Opening for them is acoustic duo Double A, and rock band Zoochies, both local favorites.

A diverse selection of food trucks are being introduced this year including Good Mood Food, The Sausage Guy/ Tom Piccolo, Ms. Fu’s Yummy Food Truck, House of Cupcakes, and Kona Ice of NJ. The Atlantic Highland Arts Council will be offering an art “experience” as well as jugglers, henna painters and more.

This year's judges’ panel includes perennial favorites television network executive and producer Jon Crowley (HGTV, Impractical Jokers, Marriage Boot Camp), film editor Susan Littenberg (13 Going on 30, Charlotte’s Web, Bathtubs Over Broadway), sound editor Gedney Webb (Chicago, A Dog’s Purpose, The Hundred-Foot Journey), film reviewer/historian Victor Zak (Arts & Liesure, APP), and James Gregg (Communications and Video/Film teacher at Henry Hudson Regional School). Newcomers include producer Holland Farkas (Disney, Legendary), and educator Johnny Grasso (Nickelodeon).

Launch Party, Friday, July 19

The annual Launch Party for FilmOneFest takes place on the eve of the festival at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Gallery, 54 1st Ave, starting at 7:00 PM. The public is invited to attend, enjoy refreshments, meet filmmakers and FOF Sponsors, and congratulate this year’s Community Service Award winner, Robert O’Connor, founder of FilmOneFest. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at www.filmonefest.org.

Event Day, Saturday, July 20

FilmOneFest formally begins at 6:00 PM at the marina, with music, food, crafts and art, including an experience area. At 9:00 PM, the screening of more than 40 of the best short films of 2019 begins. Judges’ top picks will be announced, with a $250 prize going to the Gartenberg Memorial Award for Excellence in Filmmaking. Other awards include Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Animation, Best Documentary, and Director’s Choice. The perennial favorite People’s Choice Award will be back, selected in real time by the audience and will be given a $100 prize as well.

Walk-in admission is free for the main screen/lawn; no pre-registration is required. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted on the great lawn. There are $20 premium seating spots, where attendees view the films on an exclusive screen from cushioned bleachers. For premium seating purchases, go to www.FilmOneFest.org and click the “Events” tab and click on FilmOneFest 2019.

Rain date is Sunday, July 21; if rain on July 21st, the event will be held indoors at Henry Hudson Regional School, 1 Grand Tour, Highlands, NJ. Up-to-minute updates will be posted on the website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the event of bad weather.

Volunteer and Sponsor Supported

FilmOneFest is 100% volunteer-produced, and proceeds support the Atlantic Highlands Food Pantry, and will collect donations at the event.

FilmOneFest thanks its corporate sponsors Secret Stash, Whole Foods, PepsiCo, Blue Bay Inn, Alice Kupper, PE, Atlantic Cinemas, Janet Peterson, Monmouth University, and JBL Trinity Group for their generous support. FilmOneFest is also grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics.

Individuals can make donations by visiting FilmOneFest.org, scrolling down on the home page and clicking on the “Donate Now” button!

FilmOneFest is a project of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For more information, go to www.aharts.org.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts.