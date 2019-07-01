Fresh Take on Art in Public Spaces

The “Artnership” at Bell Works

PHOTO: Artist Howard Schoor

HOLMDEL, NJ - On June 20th Howard Schoor Art and Bell Works held a reception for friends and family celebrating their ‘Artnership’, art in public spaces. The gathering of art enthusiasts included judges, radio personalities, interior decorators, artists, music producers, and adorable toddlers.

Since launching his online gallery the creator of the contemporary art movement, Trianglism, has donated 25% of the purchase price of all original artwork sold to a recognized non-profit. American Heart Association, Collier Youth Services, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and Mary’s Place by the Sea have so far been beneficiaries. During his time at Bell Works the local non-profit, STEAMpark INC., which supports educational initiatives for under-served communities in New Jersey, has been designated the benefactor.

At 80 years young, Schoor acknowledges his art is pleasing to the heart and the eye. In his estimation, this is the art’s ultimate value. "It gave me great pleasure to see so many people viewing my work for the first time and being enthusiastic about happy art."

You still have a chance to visit Howard Schoor’s pop-up gallery and studio at the Bell Works metro burb, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ now through July 31. A part-time Asbury Park NJ resident, Howard is onsite at Bell Works almost every weekday (M-F) painting, creating and engaging visitors. For more information on the work, the artist, visit his website www.HowardSchoorArt.com