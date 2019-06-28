Canterbury Art Show … a Tapestry of the Arts

PHOTO: "A Little Bird Told Me" - watercolor by Bonnie Smith

RUMSON, NJ –St. George’s-by-the-River, Rumson, will be the setting for the Canterbury Art Show on August 31 - September 2, 2019. Over 100 artists are participating in the juried and non-juried parts of the show in oils, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, watercolor, mixed-media and photography. All artwork in the Juried and “Treasure” non-juried area is original and priced to sell. The Juried submissions have been sent to the Jurors and are being reviewed.

The three-day event will also have the Meet the Artists reception and awards presentation of Juried artworks on Friday, August 31st. For the first time, the art show committee is proud to announce an addition to the art show – dimensional art of pottery, glassware, and artwork, other than wall art, will be on display for sale. Returning again for the 8th Annual art show will be the large art – over-sized art pieces, which are too large for the standard non-juried exhibit area, Teen Artists and Young Artists section, an Art from Artists area of donated pieces from the participating artists, Artists-at-Work which will highlight artists working plein aire style, and guided architectural tours of the church.

Proceeds from the show will directly benefit St. George's and its many outreach programs serving Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

There will be something for everyone’s style, budget, wall or desk. A large attendance is again expected for this local exhibition and sale of art work. All events are open to the public. For tickets and information visit the website www.canterburyartshow.com