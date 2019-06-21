The Guild of Creative Art’s “Summer Show of Painters”

All – Member, All-Media Exhibit

June 29 – July 31, 2019

IMAGE: “Summer” acrylic by Val Dyshlov of Morganville

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Summery images delight the eye in the Guild of Creative Art’s cool Main Gallery during the month of July. The “Summer Show of Painters” exhibit runs June 29- July 31, with an opening reception on Sunday July 14 from 3-5 pm. Painters will display their inspirational works in a mélange of media including acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, and watercolor.

In addition, art by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, will be on display in the lobby.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; www.guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours in July: Tuesday through Friday 8am - 4:30pm, and Saturday from 10am – 3:00pm. The Guild is closed on Mondays, except for classes. Admission free; on-site parking free.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the County Historical Commission, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.