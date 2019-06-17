Monmouth County Park System to Host Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay

PHOTO: Join the Monmouth County Park System for Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay.

PORT MONMOUTH, NJ — Discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures when the Monmouth County Park System hosts Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay. Held at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 24-August 23, this program invites area residents to join Park System Naturalists as they seine the water and identify the aquatic creatures caught.

Designed for individuals and families, this free program is open to all ages, under 18 with adult. Participants should meet on the beach. Closed-toe shoes are required. Please note that this offering is weather permitting.

For more information about Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.

The Monmouth County Park System, created by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.