Atlantic Highlands Arts Council Presents: Art on the Edge

Curated by Anthony “Weird Eye One” and Tara Collins

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 8, 6:00 – 9:00pm

54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Featuring live music by Dr. Void and the Death Machines

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The art exhibit – co-curated by local mural, street, and illustration artist Anthony “weird*eye*one” and Tara Collins – features a selection of highly sought-after underground, street, and outsider art. Art collectors and enthusiasts of low brow, dark art, illustration, pop surrealism, pop art, and street/graffiti art will see artworks from both emerging and established artists.

About Art on the Edge

Artist and curator Anthony “Weird Eye One” got involved when several of his paintings were included in the first Art on the Edge show organized by local artist Tara Collins. Tara was running the series at the Belmar Art Gallery (Belmar Arts Council). Dr. Void & The Death Machines played at the opening reception, starting their tradition of providing music for the opening.

In 2012 and 2013, Anthony “Weird Eye One” and Tara Collins co-curated the show. The opening receptions featured live bands play during the opening reception with Science in 2012 and Dr. Void & The Death Machines again in 2013. In 2014, Anthony and Chris Fitzgerald co-curated the show with Dr. Void & The Death Machines playing the opening party.

About Anthony “weird*eye*one”

Anthony is a painter, muralist, designer, illustrator and part-time street artist currently residing on the beach in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. Originally from the city of Newark, NJ and Queens NYC, Anthony grew up surrounded by skateboarding, punk and hardcore music, and graffiti. He started doodling in coloring books as a child, and b painting on broken skateboards and pieces of wood throughout his teens. In the early

2000's, he started painting characters and abstract patterns on walls inside and outside of abandoned buildings, freight trains, and anywhere with a surface to paint. Eventually,

Anthony began focusing more on commissioned mural projects and studio work, showing paintings in solo and group art exhibits in galleries all over the United States and also in Australia, Japan, and Europe. For more information, visit http://weirdeyedesigns.com/

To learn more, visit www.AHARTS.org.

Atlantic Highlands Arts Council

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday –1:00-7:00

Wednesday – 1:00-7:00

Thursday – 1:00-4:00

Friday – 1:00-7:00

Saturday – 10:00-7:00

Sunday – 11:00-3:00

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization who’s mission is to strengthen community through the arts. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.