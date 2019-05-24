StreetLife to Highlight Summer Saturdays in Red Bank

Sidewalk entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.
PHOTO: Bill and Casey will be back in Red Bank this summer and performing as part of Saturday night StreetLife 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Weather permitting, they will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Red Bank, NJ – The sidewalks of Red Bank will once again be alive with music and entertainment as Red Bank’s StreetLife begins its 19th summer season on Saturday, June 1. Red Bank RiverCenter (RiverCenter) has lined up exciting acts for every Saturday evening from June through August.
Music lovers and anyone looking for a night on the town are invited to downtown Red Bank to enjoy the great performances. From 6 to 9 p.m. each Saturday, StreetLife performers will take to the sidewalks in assigned locations from Bridge Avenue to Broad Street.
“StreetLife adds such a great element to Summer Saturday nights in Red Bank,” said James Scavone, Executive Director of Red Bank RiverCenter. “Red Bank has long been a cultural hub in Central Jersey; the town offers live theater, an arts cinema, galleries, and art studios. StreetLife compliments all the creative activity in town.”
PHOTO: The Wag will be back in Red Bank this summer and performing as part of Saturday night StreetLife 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Weather permitting, they will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
This year the StreetLife program will feature many favorite musical and performing acts as well as visual artists. The locations are:
Monmouth Street (near Dublin House)
West Front Street at Riverside Gardens Park (near Park Jam)
39 Broad St. near the Red Bank Artisan Collective
Corner of Linden Planc and Broad Street (near Temple Gourmet Chinese)
Bridge Avenue (between Triumph Brewing and Danny’s Steakhouse)
“What draws the artists and the musicians is the great exposure,” said Laura Kirkpatrick, RiverCenter Marketing Director and organizer of the StreetLife program. “Our performers, provide great feedback that echo the thought ‘It’s our favorite gig of the summer’ and ‘we’d hate to miss it.’”
The weekly line-up is posted to the RiverCenter website and social media accounts. Or you can contact RiverCenter office for updates: 732-842-4244 or visit www.RedBank.org.
PHOTO: Nancy will be back in Red Bank this summer and performing as part of Saturday night StreetLife 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Weather permitting, she will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, August 31.
The StreetLife program is made possible in part by the Monmouth County Arts Council through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State a Partner Agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Red Bank RiverCenter is a not-for-profit alliance of downtown businesses, property owners, and residents working toward the economic vitality of downtown Red Bank.
# # #
The performer schedule** for Summer 2019 follows:
**Acts are subject to change and performances take dependent on weather.
Saturday, June 1: STREETLIFE KICKOFF NIGHT
Angelyce Gonzalez at Riverside Gardens Park
Patrick Murphy at Dublin House
Alex Zukoff at 39 Broad St
The Bill and Casey Show, at Temple
The Al Wright Unit at West Elm
Saturday, June 8:
Erykah Hoops at Riverside Gardens Park
Phred Morris at 39 Broad St
Jim Jennings at Temple
Chip Robertson at West Elm
Saturday, June 15:
Elaine at Riverside Gardens Park
Sunken City Sax Quartet at Dublin House
Paul Pugliese, at 39 Broad St
Joseph Santoro at Temple
The Al Wright Unit at West Elm
Saturday, June 22:
Chip Robertson at Riverside Gardens Park
Tower Hill Community Band at Dublin House
Shotgun Bill at 39 Broad St
Time After Time at Temple
Saturday, June 29:
2 Of Us at Riverside Gardens Park
The Wag at Dublin House
Monte at 39 Broad St
Kitty Bionic at Temple
Joseph Santoro at West Elm
Saturday, July 6:
Chris Turner and the Steel Rail Blues at Riverside Gardens Park
Tri City Jazz at Dublin House
Patrick Murphy at Temple
Don Lee at West Elm
Saturday, July 13:
Absinthe Jazz Ensemble at Riverside Gardens Park
Clan Suibhne at Dublin House
Abby Miller at 39 Broad St
Don Lee at Temple
Shotgun Bill at West Elm
Saturday, July 20:
The Kilkenny Cats at Riverside Gardens Park
Angelyce Gonzalez at 39 Broad St
MAK at Temple
Erykah Hoops at West Elm
Saturday, July 27:
The Bill and Casey Show at Riverside Gardens Park
Justin and Alina at Dublin House
Goldie at 39 Broad St
Monte at Temple
Sunken City Sax Quartet at West Elm
Saturday, August 3:
Chris Turner and the Steel Rail Blues at Dublin House
Abby Miller at 39 Broad St
Phred Morris at Temple
Patrick Murphy at West Elm
Red Bank Street Walkers- Barbershop Quartet Strollers
Saturday, August 1:
The Jazz Blues Trio at Riverside Gardens Park
Tri City Jazz at Dublin House
Monte at 39 Broad St
Shotgun Bill at Temple
Don Lee at West Elm
Saturday, August 17:
Justin and Alina at Riverside Gardens Park
Noah Gambino at Dublin House
Phred Morris at 39 Broad St
Joseph Santoro at Temple
Paul Pugliese at West Elm
Saturday, August 24:
Clan Suibhne at Riverside Gardens Park
The Corporation at Dublin House
Dennis MCDoNoUgh! at 39 Broad St
Nancy Scharf at Temple
Abby Miller at West Elm
Red Bank Street Walkers-Barbershop Quartet Strollers
Saturday, August 31:
Noah Gambino at Riverside Gardens Park
Kul D’Sack at Dublin House
Elaine at Temple
Nancy Scharf at West Elm
St Peters Brass Strollers