StreetLife to Highlight Summer Saturdays in Red Bank

Sidewalk entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.

PHOTO: Bill and Casey will be back in Red Bank this summer and performing as part of Saturday night StreetLife 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Weather permitting, they will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Red Bank, NJ – The sidewalks of Red Bank will once again be alive with music and entertainment as Red Bank’s StreetLife begins its 19th summer season on Saturday, June 1. Red Bank RiverCenter (RiverCenter) has lined up exciting acts for every Saturday evening from June through August.

Music lovers and anyone looking for a night on the town are invited to downtown Red Bank to enjoy the great performances. From 6 to 9 p.m. each Saturday, StreetLife performers will take to the sidewalks in assigned locations from Bridge Avenue to Broad Street.

“StreetLife adds such a great element to Summer Saturday nights in Red Bank,” said James Scavone, Executive Director of Red Bank RiverCenter. “Red Bank has long been a cultural hub in Central Jersey; the town offers live theater, an arts cinema, galleries, and art studios. StreetLife compliments all the creative activity in town.”

PHOTO: The Wag will be back in Red Bank this summer and performing as part of Saturday night StreetLife 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Weather permitting, they will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

This year the StreetLife program will feature many favorite musical and performing acts as well as visual artists. The locations are:

Monmouth Street (near Dublin House)

West Front Street at Riverside Gardens Park (near Park Jam)

39 Broad St. near the Red Bank Artisan Collective

Corner of Linden Planc and Broad Street (near Temple Gourmet Chinese)

Bridge Avenue (between Triumph Brewing and Danny’s Steakhouse)

“What draws the artists and the musicians is the great exposure,” said Laura Kirkpatrick, RiverCenter Marketing Director and organizer of the StreetLife program. “Our performers, provide great feedback that echo the thought ‘It’s our favorite gig of the summer’ and ‘we’d hate to miss it.’”

The weekly line-up is posted to the RiverCenter website and social media accounts. Or you can contact RiverCenter office for updates: 732-842-4244 or visit www.RedBank.org.

PHOTO: Nancy will be back in Red Bank this summer and performing as part of Saturday night StreetLife 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Weather permitting, she will be performing from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, August 31.

The StreetLife program is made possible in part by the Monmouth County Arts Council through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State a Partner Agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.

Red Bank RiverCenter is a not-for-profit alliance of downtown businesses, property owners, and residents working toward the economic vitality of downtown Red Bank.

The performer schedule** for Summer 2019 follows:

**Acts are subject to change and performances take dependent on weather.

Saturday, June 1: STREETLIFE KICKOFF NIGHT

Angelyce Gonzalez at Riverside Gardens Park

Patrick Murphy at Dublin House

Alex Zukoff at 39 Broad St

The Bill and Casey Show, at Temple

The Al Wright Unit at West Elm

Saturday, June 8:

Erykah Hoops at Riverside Gardens Park

Phred Morris at 39 Broad St

Jim Jennings at Temple

Chip Robertson at West Elm

Saturday, June 15:

Elaine at Riverside Gardens Park

Sunken City Sax Quartet at Dublin House

Paul Pugliese, at 39 Broad St

Joseph Santoro at Temple

The Al Wright Unit at West Elm

Saturday, June 22:

Chip Robertson at Riverside Gardens Park

Tower Hill Community Band at Dublin House

Shotgun Bill at 39 Broad St

Time After Time at Temple

Saturday, June 29:

2 Of Us at Riverside Gardens Park

The Wag at Dublin House

Monte at 39 Broad St

Kitty Bionic at Temple

Joseph Santoro at West Elm

Saturday, July 6:

Chris Turner and the Steel Rail Blues at Riverside Gardens Park

Tri City Jazz at Dublin House

Patrick Murphy at Temple

Don Lee at West Elm

Saturday, July 13:

Absinthe Jazz Ensemble at Riverside Gardens Park

Clan Suibhne at Dublin House

Abby Miller at 39 Broad St

Don Lee at Temple

Shotgun Bill at West Elm

Saturday, July 20:

The Kilkenny Cats at Riverside Gardens Park

Angelyce Gonzalez at 39 Broad St

MAK at Temple

Erykah Hoops at West Elm

Saturday, July 27:

The Bill and Casey Show at Riverside Gardens Park

Justin and Alina at Dublin House

Goldie at 39 Broad St

Monte at Temple

Sunken City Sax Quartet at West Elm

Saturday, August 3:

Chris Turner and the Steel Rail Blues at Dublin House

Abby Miller at 39 Broad St

Phred Morris at Temple

Patrick Murphy at West Elm

Red Bank Street Walkers- Barbershop Quartet Strollers

Saturday, August 1:

The Jazz Blues Trio at Riverside Gardens Park

Tri City Jazz at Dublin House

Monte at 39 Broad St

Shotgun Bill at Temple

Don Lee at West Elm

Saturday, August 17:

Justin and Alina at Riverside Gardens Park

Noah Gambino at Dublin House

Phred Morris at 39 Broad St

Joseph Santoro at Temple

Paul Pugliese at West Elm

Saturday, August 24:

Clan Suibhne at Riverside Gardens Park

The Corporation at Dublin House

Dennis MCDoNoUgh! at 39 Broad St

Nancy Scharf at Temple

Abby Miller at West Elm

Red Bank Street Walkers-Barbershop Quartet Strollers

Saturday, August 31:

Noah Gambino at Riverside Gardens Park

Kul D’Sack at Dublin House

Elaine at Temple

Nancy Scharf at West Elm

St Peters Brass Strollers