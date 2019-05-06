Men’s A Cappella Chorus Performs Spring Show – “Harmony Road”

The Chorus of the Atlantic to perform Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ocean Township High School, 550 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst. (3 miles South of the Monmouth Mall.)

Pictured: Chorus of the Atlantic under the direction of Craig J. Page.

RED BANK, NJ - The Chorus of the Atlantic presents its annual Spring Show, “Harmony Road,” on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ocean Township High School auditorium. This year’s spring program celebrates 4-part, a cappella singing with special musical guests, “Madhattan” quartet.

Admission is $18, $15 for seniors, and free for those under 16. There is a $3 discount at the door for those people who call ahead to 732-784-7343 and leave a name and the number of tickets required. The Ocean Township High School is located at 550 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst NJ. (The school is 3 miles south of the Monmouth Mall.)

Also featured in the performance will be the Red Bank Area Chapter’s Matinee Idles, the afternoon chorus of retired gentlemen. The Matinee Idles chorus meets during the afternoon for rehearsals and performances.

Pictured: Matinee Idles under the direction of John Huetz.

For more information about the men’s a cappella choruses, visit them online at www.redbankchorus.org or find them on Facebook (Chorus of the Atlantic), or call 732-784-7343.

The choruses are part of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Chapter hosts two annual shows and sings at many venues such as, Blue Claws baseball games, Monmouth County Fair, town parks and festivals throughout the year.

The Chorus of the Atlantic welcomes visitors to their rehearsals. They meet Tuesday evenings from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Middle School, 101 Harding Road, Red Bank.

About the Chorus of the Atlantic

The Chorus of the Atlantic is the singing voice of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the mission to provide cultural enhancement and arts education to all audiences at the Jersey Shore through high-quality performances and to encourage and promote the education of its members and the public in music appreciation, and; to initiate, promote and participate in charitable projects, and; to promote public appreciation of barbershop harmony.