Vance Gilbert at June Earth Room Concerts

PHOTO: Vance Gilbert

LINCROFT, NJ - The Earth Room Concerts music series at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County (UUCMC) in Lincroft, NJ presents its next concert on Sunday, June 2 at 7:00 PM, featuring Vance Gilbert, with Kala Farnham opening. The UUCMC series, named for the attractive stained glass in the sanctuary where concerts are held, brings excellent contemporary folk and singer-songwriter artists to Monmouth County.

Vance Gilbert burst onto the singer/songwriter scene in the early 90's when buzz started spreading in the folk clubs of Boston about an ex-multicultural arts teacher who was knocking 'em dead at open mics. Born and raised in the Philadelphia area, Vance started out hoping to be a jazz singer, and then discovered his affinity for the storytelling sensibilities of acoustic folk music. Once word got out about Gilbert's stage-owning singing and playing, Shawn Colvin invited him to be special guest on her Fat City Tour. Noted not only for being the ever consummate performer, Gilbert has recorded 12 albums, including 4 for Philo/Rounder Records and a duo album with friend Ellis Paul.

Considered by many to be an integral part of the national folk scene, Gilbert's approach to the acoustic singer songwriter idiom is significant. Gilbert's compositions, while frequently employing sophisticated melodies and harmonies that attest to his jazz roots, remain sublime attestations to the storyteller's craft. He even has a tune on a Grammy Nominated children’s album.

Armed with a voice, entourage of instruments, and faith in the power of story, songstress Kala Farnham set out into the world with one vision: To inspire through the transformative power of musical storytelling. Farnham has since garnered numerous awards and recognition, including 2017 RISA Performing Songwriter Contest winner and alumni of the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. Farnham's recent album, a heartfelt account of adventure and homecoming titled "Samadhi: Home Is Where You Are", was nominated for RI's Motif Music Awards "Best Americana Album". Drawing from a classical education and professional career in musical theater, Kala presents hallmark reinvention of the folk tradition. Her passion for fairytales, ancient history, and vivid storytelling draws her audience into imaginative re-creations of the familiar world.

Earth Room Concerts at UUCMC schedules 6-8 concerts each year. For more information and tickets, see web site http://earthroomconcerts.org. Tickets in advance are $20, and $25 at the door. The venue address is 1475 West Front Street, Lincroft.