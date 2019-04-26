St. George’s-by-the-River Announces Call to Artists for Canterbury Art Show

PHOTO: "A Little Bird Told Me" - watercolor by Bonnie Smith

Deadline - May 12, 2019



RUMSON, NJ – St. George’s-by-the-River Episcopal Church announces a Call to Artists for its annual Canterbury Art Show … a Tapestry of the Arts, the premier local exhibition and sale of juried and non-juried artwork. The three-day event will take place over Labor Day weekend , Saturday August 31, Sunday September 1, and Monday September 2, 2019. The preview Meet the Artists reception will be Friday, August 30, 2019.

Artists are invited to visit the event’s website www.canterburyartshow.com to fill out the Artist Participation Form and register for the event. Artists may choose to submit their work for any or all of the show’s segments: the Juried Gallery, the Non-Juried Treasures, and the Non-Juried Portfolio Pieces. The 2019 registration fees and Artist Participation forms must be received no later than May 12, 2019. Participation in the Non-Juried Treasures segment is limited to the first 65 received Artist Participation forms, with payment.

New for 2019, the art show will accept a limited number of non-juried dimensional artwork in glass, stone, pottery, textiles, fine jewelry, ceramic, wood, metal and mixed media. Large Art items will be accepted again in non-juried, art pieces can exceed 864 square inches in size.

Repeating again this Year: In addition to the art exhibition and sale, participants can submit pieces for the Art from Artists drawing which will take place on Monday, September 2nd. Again, there also be the ever-popular Artists-at-Work. Visitors can watch the fabulous artists working during the show. Information is on the website.

Last year, over 1,000 works by nearly 100 artists from all over New Jersey and beyond were on display. The art show committee continues to be grateful by the outpouring of support from the community. All proceeds from the Art Show directly benefit St. George’s-by-the-River and its Outreach Grants to more than 30 local agencies serving the needy of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, including Lunch Break, Family Promise, HABcore, 180 Turning Lives Around and more.

This year’s Jury will include well-known local artists, art educators and authorities. Erik Johanson was previously with Brookdale Community College faculty. Kathleen Doherty is a nationally-recognized and award-winning artist using handmade paper as an artistic medium. Avis Anderson has joined the juried panel after retiring as Executive Director of the Monmouth Museum.

Last year’s Best in Show winners were Bonnie Smith in Watercolor for “Horsepower” and Joan Myers in Digital Photography for “Relaxing Moment”. The Award in Excellence was given to Regina Guarino for her oil “Orchids”. Other winning artists were George Hess, Lois Wilkes, Abigail Van Hemmen, Jack Ives, Mary Christensen, Michael Scherfen, and an additional artwork by Regina Guarino.

The Canterbury Art Show will again set aside a Non-Juried area for Art-by-Teens and Children’s art.

Connie Gryczka will do free tours of the impressive architectural highlights of St. George’s-by-the-River which will point out and explain the historical origins within and outside of this notable historical registered church. The stones of St. George’s enclose a wealth of visual beauty.

For more information on the 2019 Canterbury Art show, including the Artists Prospectus, go to www.canterburyartshow.com or email