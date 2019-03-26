Fourth Annual Film Slam at Monmouth University Accepting Applicants

Film competition registration underway

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. ⎼ FilmOneFest continues its collaboration with Monmouth University in hosting its Fourth Annual Film Slam. The event begins on Friday April 5, 2019 at 7:00 PM when teams are given a film assignment and 24 hours to create a film less than two minutes long. The public is invited to a screening of the films made in the previous 24 hours on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Lauren K. Woods Theatre, 400 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.

Film Slam is a free 24-hour filmmaking competition in which teams of any size from around the world compete to create an original film under two minutes in length. On Friday evening, all teams receive a prop, location, and line of dialogue that must incorporated into their films. Teams can participate either in person or virtually. Pre-registration is required.

Teams have exactly 24 hours to complete their films and submit them on Vimeo. Local teams and the general public are welcomed back to the Woods Theatre on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for a live screening.

A FilmOneFest panel of judges will select the winning films based on originality, production value, strength of storytelling, and creative inclusion of the prop, dialogue, and location. The winning team receives a $250 cash prize. A $200 prize for the Audience Choice Award is also awarded. The top three winners will automatically be featured on the big screen at the FilmOneFest on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Atlantic Highlands Marina.

Last year’s film required the inclusion of a cemetery, a bird, and the line, “How about this weather?” First Place went to “A Bird Obscured” by Team Kavjack. Second Prize went to “Brother” by Team Popcorn, comprised of Cole Vallis and Luke Falkenstern of Norwood, NJ, and Mercedes Griffeth of Malvern, AR. Third Place went to “The Bagsville Initiative” by New Jersey team Ryan Barry of Eatontown, Nick Hiltwein of Colonia, Lauren Perez of Iselin, Jeanine Laviola and Keith Laviola of Neptune City, Maria Coppinger of Belford, and Rich Elliot of Belford.

Visit https://filmonefest.org/24-hour-film-slam-2018 to view last year’s winners.

Teams should register using the link below to FilmOneFest’s 2019 Film Slam webpage and local teams should be present at the Woods Theatre on April 5 at 7:00 pm to receive their assignment. All final submissions must be uploaded to Vimeo by 7:30 on April 6 at 7:30 PM to be included in the screening.

For more information about the event and prizes, please visit https://filmonefest.org/24-hour-film-slam

For information about FilmOneFest which is open for submissions till May 15th, please visit www.filmonefest.org.

FilmOneFest and its fundraisers are volunteer-produced; proceeds support the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC) and AACC Food Pantry. Food donations are encouraged at this event.

FilmOneFest thanks its dedicated sponsors including Media Sponsors: Whole Foods, Pepsico, Janet Peterson, Blue Bay Inn, Alice Kupper PE, JBL Trinity Group and Atlantic Cinemas.

FilmOneFest also thanks Kevin Smith for his generous support.

FilmOneFest is a project of AHAC, a registered 5-0 (c) (3) organization. Its mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.